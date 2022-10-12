  • Home
India Bike Week Returns To Goa For 2022; Will Be Held In First Week Of December

The 2022 edition of the India Bike Week returns to Goa after three years, with the last edition being held in Lonavala, Maharashtra. It will be held on 2nd and 3rd December, 2022.
authorBy Carandbike Team
1 mins read
12-Oct-22 05:37 PM IST
India’s biggest motorcycle festival, the India Bike Week (IBW) returns to Goa this year, after a three-year gap. Last held in Goa in 2019, IBW was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, while the 2021 edition was held in Lonavala, Maharashtra. This will be the 7th edition of the India Bike Week, with the first edition being held in 2013. This year’s IBW will be held on December 2 and 3, 2022.

The 2022 India Bike Week will be curated by Seventy EMG, in association with Petronas Sprinta. The biking festival aims to offer a great experience of moto-culture in India, music, food, racing, shopping, adventure and biker camaraderie. Early bird bookings are open now for enthusiasts to secure participation at the festival that is returning to Goa after a forced hiatus due to COVID-19. The festival is expected to see one of the largest gathering of bikers beating any previous records.

The event attractions will include: 5 different racetracks, Wheelie training, Ring of Fire, Biker’s Mart (Indoor & Outdoor Expo), RevMoto Stage, Big Trip sessions, IBW Previously Loved Garage, IBW Surf Day, IBW Collector’s Showcase, the Club Village and Jameson’s Howling Dog Bar.

IBW 2022 will also feature The Big Forkers Meat Fest dedicated to the art of curing, grilling, smoking and barbecuing meats - from Goan Chorizo to whole hog roasts, spit roasts, fire & meat displays, churrascarias, tawa and tandoor - by the best 5 pitmasters from across the country. 

The early bird passes are available till October 16, 2022, for Rs. 2,300 for individual riders and Rs. 2,600 per person for a club with 25+ members.

