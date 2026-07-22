New Yamaha Electric Scooter Design Revealed; Could Get Swappable Battery

Yamaha is likely to be working on an all-new electric scooter, with a recently surfaced design registration patent in Japan revealing what appears to be a production-ready model. While the scooter seems to have borrowed its it design inspiration and proportions from the Ray ZR 125, it is expected to be come with a completely different powertrain layout that sets it apart from Yamaha's current electric offerings.

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Instead of using a hub-mounted or swingarm-mounted motor, the scooter features a centrally mounted electric motor that sends power to the rear wheel via a belt drive. This arrangement is typically associated with better weight distribution and easier suspension tuning.

The patent also shows the battery positioned beneath the seat, with the packaging suggesting that it could either be removable or swappable. Another unusual detail is the placement of the twin rear shock absorbers, which are mounted further forward than on a conventional scooter, likely to accommodate the battery pack.

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Beyond the mechanicals, the scooter sports a futuristic and striking design. Up front is a distinctive LED headlamp with twin rectangular lighting elements flanking a V-shaped DRL. Other visible features include disc brakes at both ends, telescopic front forks, a long single-piece seat, keyless operation, a TFT instrument display and storage compartments integrated into the front apron.

While Yamaha has not disclosed any technical specifications or production plans, the scooter's proportions suggest it is aimed at the 125cc-equivalent segment. If it reaches production, it could be introduced into the growing electric scooter space. For now, since the design is currently in patent filing stage, there is no official confirmation on its launch timelines for the global or Indian market.

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