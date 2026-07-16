New Kia Syros EV Variants Explained

A little over a year after the launch of the internal combustion Syros in early 2025, Kia has now unveiled its all-electric sibling. The Syros EV arrives a few months after Kia updated the ICE Syros for the 2026 model year, with the all-electric sub-4m SUV receiving minor cosmetic changes over its internal-combustion counterpart.

Also read: Kia Syros EV Unveiled: 169 BHP Motor, Up To 526 KM Range



In terms of design, the Syros EV, for the most part, looks identical to its ICE sibling down to the alloy wheel designs. The changes come in the form of tweaks to the front bumper, including a slimmer upper air intake above the number plate and the charging flap located on the front fender. Inside, the basic dashboard and seat design are unchanged, though you now get a revised central floor console between the front seats. The gear selector has been moved to the steering column, which opens up space for a faux walk-through design with additional storage space at the base of the dashboard. The EV also gets a 3-spoke steering wheel compared to the ICE SUV’s two-spoke unit.



Coming to the variants, the Syros EV is offered in HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and X-Line trim levels. There are two battery options to pick from - 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh, the same as in the Hyundai Creta Electric and Kia Carens Clavis EV. The 42 kWh unit is offered from the HTK to HTX trims, while the 51.4 kWh battery is available from the HTK+ trim. Variants with the larger battery get an ER (extended range) suffix



Also read: Kia Syros EV Spied Undisguised Ahead Of India Launch



Here is what you get in each variant:



Kia Syros EV HTK



LED headlamps

Auto headlamps

LED tail lamps

LED fog lamps

16-inch alloy wheels

Flush sitting door handles

Gloss black finished skid plates & ORVM

12.3-inch digital instrument screen

12.3-inch touchscreen

5.0-inch touchscreen for climate controls

Rear AC vents

Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

Steering-mounted audio & telephone controls

Shift-by-wire gear selector

Paddle shifters (regen settings)

Tilt-adjust steering

Drive modes (Eco, Normal & Sport)

USB C-Type charging outlet - 2 front, 2 rear

Electric adjust & auto folding wing mirrors

Electronic parking brake

Power windows

Tyre pressure monitoring

Front centre armrest with storage

All-wheel disc brakes

Remote central locking with burglar alarm

6 airbags

ABS with brake assist

ESC

Rear parking sensors

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Front passenger airbag deactivation switch





Also read: Kia Carens, Carens Clavis Cumulative Sales Cross 3 Lakh Units



Kia Syros EV HTK+/ HTK+ ER

In addition to HTK



Reverse camera

Cruise control

100W USB Type-C charging socket (front)

17-inch alloy wheels (HTK+ ER)

Kia Syros EV HTX/ HTX ER

In addition to HTK+



Panoramic sunroof

Rear wiper & washer

Rear defogger

Parcel shelf

LED turn signals

One-touch power window operation (all doors)

Split folding rear seat

Rear centre armrest

Adjustable rear headrests

17-inch alloy wheels (HTX ER)

Kia Connect 2.0 connected car tech with OTA (HTX ER)



Also Read: Kia Seltos GTX(O), X-Line(O) Launched At Rs 21.57 Lakh; Gets Enhanced ADAS Tech, New Features

Kia Syros EV HTX+ ER

In addition to HTX



Pop-out door handles

Leatherette upholstery

Metal-finished pedals

12.3-inch touchscreen with integrated navigation

Harman-Kardon sound system (8-speakers)

Auto-dimming IRVM

Battery heating system

Ventilated front seats

Ventilated rear seat base

4-way power adjust driver seat

Wireless phone charger

Front parking sensors



Kia Syros EV X-Line ER

In addition to HTX+



64-colour ambient lighting

LED footwell lamps

Vehicle-to-Load capabilities (inside cabin)

Poodle Lamps

Side parking sensors

Level 2 ADAS with 16 features

Coming to the powertrain, Front Wheel Drive is standard. In the smaller 42 kWh variants, the electric motor develops a peak of 133 bhp and 255 Nm, which is bumped up to 169 bhp and 255 Nm, making the Syros the most powerful sub-4m EV in the market. In terms of range, Kia claims a range of 443 km for the 42 kWh variants, which increases to 526 km with the larger battery.



In terms of charging, the Syros supports 10.8 kW AC charging and 100 kW DC fast charging. Kia claims a 10 to 100 per cent charge of up to 4 hours 50 mins at peak AC charging, while a 10 to 80 per cent DC fast charge can take as little as 39 minutes.