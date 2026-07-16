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New Kia Syros EV Variants Explained

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
1 min read
Jul 16, 2026, 05:00 PM
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New Kia Syros EV Variants Explained
Key Highlights
  • Available in 5 variants - HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ & X-Line
  • Two battery options - 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh
  • Bookings open

A little over a year after the launch of the internal combustion Syros in early 2025, Kia has now unveiled its all-electric sibling. The Syros EV arrives a few months after Kia updated the ICE Syros for the 2026 model year, with the all-electric sub-4m SUV receiving minor cosmetic changes over its internal-combustion counterpart.

Also read: Kia Syros EV Unveiled: 169 BHP Motor, Up To 526 KM Range

Kia Syros EV 1

In terms of design, the Syros EV, for the most part, looks identical to its ICE sibling down to the alloy wheel designs. The changes come in the form of tweaks to the front bumper, including a slimmer upper air intake above the number plate and the charging flap located on the front fender. Inside, the basic dashboard and seat design are unchanged, though you now get a revised central floor console between the front seats. The gear selector has been moved to the steering column, which opens up space for a faux walk-through design with additional storage space at the base of the dashboard. The EV also gets a 3-spoke steering wheel compared to the ICE SUV’s two-spoke unit.

Coming to the variants, the Syros EV is offered in HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and X-Line trim levels. There are two battery options to pick from - 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh, the same as in the Hyundai Creta Electric and Kia Carens Clavis EV. The 42 kWh unit is offered from the HTK to HTX trims, while the 51.4 kWh battery is available from the HTK+ trim. Variants with the larger battery get an ER (extended range) suffix

Also read: Kia Syros EV Spied Undisguised Ahead Of India Launch

Kia Syros EV

Here is what you get in each variant:

Kia Syros EV HTK

  • LED headlamps
  • Auto headlamps
  • LED tail lamps
  • LED fog lamps
  • 16-inch alloy wheels
  • Flush sitting door handles
  • Gloss black finished skid plates & ORVM
  • 12.3-inch digital instrument screen
  • 12.3-inch touchscreen
  • 5.0-inch touchscreen for climate controls
  • Rear AC vents
  • Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
  • Steering-mounted audio & telephone controls
  • Shift-by-wire gear selector
  • Paddle shifters (regen settings)
  • Tilt-adjust steering
  • Drive modes (Eco, Normal & Sport)
  • USB C-Type charging outlet - 2 front, 2 rear
  • Electric adjust & auto folding wing mirrors
  • Electronic parking brake
  • Power windows
  • Tyre pressure monitoring
  • Front centre armrest with storage
  • All-wheel disc brakes
  • Remote central locking with burglar alarm
  • 6 airbags
  • ABS with brake assist
  • ESC
  • Rear parking sensors
  • ISOFIX child seat anchors
  • Front passenger airbag deactivation switch

Also read: Kia Carens, Carens Clavis Cumulative Sales Cross 3 Lakh Units

Kia Syros EV HTK+/ HTK+ ER

In addition to HTK

  • Reverse camera
  • Cruise control
  • 100W USB Type-C charging socket (front)
  • 17-inch alloy wheels (HTK+ ER)

Kia Syros EV 2

Kia Syros EV HTX/ HTX ER

In addition to HTK+

  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Rear wiper & washer
  • Rear defogger
  • Parcel shelf
  • LED turn signals
  • One-touch power window operation (all doors)
  • Split folding rear seat
  • Rear centre armrest
  • Adjustable rear headrests
  • 17-inch alloy wheels (HTX ER)
  • Kia Connect 2.0 connected car tech with OTA (HTX ER)


Also Read: Kia Seltos GTX(O), X-Line(O) Launched At Rs 21.57 Lakh; Gets Enhanced ADAS Tech, New Features

Kia Syros EV HTX+ ER

In addition to HTX

  • Pop-out door handles
  • Leatherette upholstery
  • Metal-finished pedals
  • 12.3-inch touchscreen with integrated navigation
  • Harman-Kardon sound system (8-speakers)
  • Auto-dimming IRVM
  • Battery heating system
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Ventilated rear seat base
  • 4-way power adjust driver seat
  • Wireless phone charger
  • Front parking sensors
Kia Syros EV 3

Kia Syros EV X-Line ER

In addition to HTX+

  • 64-colour ambient lighting
  • LED footwell lamps
  • Vehicle-to-Load capabilities (inside cabin)
  • Poodle Lamps
  • Side parking sensors
  • Level 2 ADAS with 16 features

Coming to the powertrain, Front Wheel Drive is standard. In the smaller 42 kWh variants, the electric motor develops a peak of 133 bhp and 255 Nm, which is bumped up to 169 bhp and 255 Nm, making the Syros the most powerful sub-4m EV in the market. In terms of range, Kia claims a range of 443 km for the 42 kWh variants, which increases to 526 km with the larger battery.

In terms of charging, the Syros supports 10.8 kW AC charging and 100 kW DC fast charging. Kia claims a 10 to 100 per cent charge of up to 4 hours 50 mins at peak AC charging, while a 10 to 80 per cent DC fast charge can take as little as 39 minutes.

# Kia Syros EV# Kia Syros Electric# Syros EV# Syros EV specifications# Syros EV variants# Kia Syros EV variants# Cars# Cover Story# Upcoming SUVs# Upcoming Cars# Electric Cars

Research More on Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV
Kia Syros EV
*Expected Price
₹ 20 - 30 Lakh

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