Kia Syros EV Spied Testing In India For The First Time

The Kia Syros EV has been spotted on Indian roads for the first time, just weeks after it was seen charging overseas. The camouflaged test mule was caught on camera at a charging station, parked next to an MG Windsor EV. Kia launched the internal combustion engine version of the Syros in India earlier this year, in February. From the looks of it, the EV test mule appears nearly identical to the ICE model.

Visually, the Syros EV retains the boxy silhouette and tallboy stance of the ICE version. The test vehicle also appears to wear the same alloy wheels as the petrol version and retains the L-shaped taillights flanking the rear windscreen, with additional lighting integrated into the rear bumper. Moreover, previous spy shots have shown the charging port positioned on the front left fender.

The cabin remains under wraps for now, but the EV version is likely to mirror the ICE model’s layout. On the feature front, expect it to get the whole set of features, including the 30-inch panoramic display, Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, and rear seats that can slide, recline, and offer ventilation.

The Syros EV is expected to share its running gear with the Carens Clavis EV, which itself borrows from the Creta Electric. Power will likely come from a front-mounted electric motor, paired with either a 42 kWh or a 51.4 kWh battery pack. If accurate, the Syros EV could offer a claimed range of up to 490 km on a single charge.

Once launched, the Syros EV will become Kia’s most affordable electric offering in India. It will take on rivals such as the Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV, and other electric SUVs.

