Royal Enfield Classic 350 With Assist & Slipper Clutch Launched At Rs. 1.95 Lakh

Royal Enfield has introduced two important updates to the bestselling Classic 350, introducing an Asist and Slipper clutch which offers lighter clutch action, as well as smoother upshifts and downshifts. Also introduced is a USB C-type fast charging socket, for riders to charge their smartphones and other compatible devices while on the go. Both these two updates are limited to the dual-channel ABS variant, with prices beginning at Rs. 1.95 lakh (Ex-showroom).

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2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350: What’s New?

As mentioned, the dual-channel ABS variant now gets slip and assist clutch as well as a USB C-type charging port. The single-channel ABS variant in Redditch Red misses out on these two updates and is priced at Rs. 1.87 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Along with the new features, the Classic 350 also gets some meaningful updates. The LED headlamp is now said to get improved illumination, along with adjustable clutch and brake levers. The updated instrument panel now comes with a gear position indicator. LED turn indicators were introduced in 2024 on the Classic 350.

2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350 New Features



Assist & Slipper Clutch

USB C-Type Fast Charging Port

Adjustable Clutch & Brake Levers

Gear Position Indicator

Improved Headlight Illumination

2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350: What’s Unchanged

Mechanically, there are no changes in the 2026 Classic 350. It continues to be powered by Royal Enfield’s 349 cc, J-series engine, which puts out 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

The chassis and cycle parts remain unchanged as well, and the Classic 350 continues to have a kerb weight of 195 kg, with 90% fuel and oil, and a saddle height of 805 mm. The 41 mm telescopic front forks with 130 mm travel have been retained, as is the 6-step preload adjustable twin tube rear shocks with 90 mm travel.

2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Prices & Colour Options

The 2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is offered in a total of seven colour options, with prices for the base single-channel ABS Redditch Red starting at Rs. 1.87 lakh (Ex-showroom) going up to Rs. 2.24 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the Emerald Green colour option.

2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Variant Wise Price List

Colourway Price (Ex-showroom) Classic 350 Redditch Red (Single-Channel ABS) Rs. 1,87,434 Classic 350 Madras Red (Dual-Channel) Rs. 1,94,668 Classic 350 Medallion Bronze (Dual-Channel) Rs. 1,99,040 Classic 350 Commando Sand (Dual-Channel) Rs. 2,10,684 Classic 350 Gun Grey (Dual-Channel) Rs. 2,19,423 Classic 350 Stealth Black (Dual-Channel) Rs. 2,19,423 Classic 350 Emerald Green (Dual-Channel) Rs. 2,24,275

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