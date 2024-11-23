Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Review: Goa Trippin'!

Photography: Arvind Salhan

The burbly exhaust note of the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 played a soundtrack which brought back fond memories of rides from more than two decades ago on other Royal Enfield motorcycles that I have owned. Those were days of relaxed rides, of paper maps, no social media or the need to post that story or reel. This morning, the ride along the back roads of Goa felt perfect, with the near-perfect companion in the Goan Classic 350.

A relaxed ride through some country roads is perfect with the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Away from the beaches and tourists, we rode the new Royal Enfield factory custom bobber through narrow lanes, quaint villages and through paddy fields and over rivulets. It almost made it feel like going back in time, to a time when traffic was sparse, tourists not many, and other motorists few and far between on the roads.

The RE Goan Classic 350 is a stripped-down factory custom bobber, complete with a tall handlebar, chopped fenders and period-correct whitewall tubeless tyres.

A ferry ride with the motorcycles across a river and a short ride later, we reached our halt at the Olaulim Backyards in a quiet little village for breakfast. And then it struck me. The RE Goan Classic 350 is perfect for such a ride, long enough to enjoy the scenery, but with enough time to catch up with fellow riders over breakfast and make it back home in time for Sunday lunch with the family. It felt just right for a chilled-out morning ride, no hurry, no rush to get anywhere, and while you’re at it, soak in the admiring glances at the motorcycle, and enjoy the music from the exhaust.

The RE Goan Classic 350 gets its name from the sun-soaked Goan lifestyle - colourful and fashionable!

Design & Features

As the name implies, Royal Enfield says the Goan Classic 350 is inspired by the sun-soaked Goan lifestyle as well as the colourful hippie movement of the ‘70s. Its stripped-down design, with chopped fenders, beautiful whitewall tubeless tyres (a first for any Royal Enfield 350), blacked out engine and the tall-ish handlebar do give it that typical bobber charm and charisma. And it’s offered in four colour variants, each with its own distinctive personality and character.

To my mind, the Purple Haze colour option is the closest to how you would probably customise the bike yourself. That bright colour, with what looks like a cursive hand-painted “Royal Enfield” graphic on the fuel tank, and blacked-out engine certainly nails the true-blue custom look.

The RE Goan Classic 350 Rave Red is a hot-rod inspired design.

The Rave Red, our test unit, is a hot-rod inspired design with red and black dual-tone colours with “flames” pattern on the fuel tank. The RE emblem on the fuel tank is said to be inspired by the sun, and is finished in chrome, and the chopped fenders also get red striping down the length, over the black paint.

The Shack Black is finished in matte black - and nails the dark and badass custom pose!

The Shack Black is a matte black colour option, for those who prefer an understated look – dark, and totally badass! The metallic RE emblem on the fuel tank on the Shack Black is finished in gold, as is the “Goan Classic 350” graphic on the side panels. If it’s the dark blacked-out look you prefer, the Shack Black variant indeed is appealing, and has its own charm.

The Trip Teal is bright and youthful, and it certainly makes for an attractive option - colourful, flamboyant and flashy!

Then there’s the flamboyant, and colourful Trip Teal, which is the only colour option to get a chrome exhaust, though the engine is blacked out, and the wheels a shade of orange. It is youthful, vibrant and grabs attention, and initially was my favourite colour. But over time, after looking at it many times, to me, the Trip Teal colour option started looking a little over-the-top, but hey, it’s a subjective thing. This is one colour which could appeal to many others.

Like the Classic 350, the Goan Classic 350 shares the same 349 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, J-series unit.

Engine & Performance

In terms of performance, the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a familiar motorcycle. That’s because the powertrain is the same J-series unit as the Classic 350's. The 349 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine puts out 20.2 bhp at 6100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. It’s got a relaxed, unhurried character, not meant for back-slapping performance, but very characterful and laid-back. Out on the narrow back roads of Goa, it feels like the near perfect bike for a leisurely morning ride.

The suspension is the same as the Classic 350, but the swingarm is longer, and the ergonomics a lot different, with the tall handlebar, forward-set pegs, and lower seat.

Ride & Handling

The suspension is the same as the Classic 350, no changes there, although the 10 mm longer swingarm has increased rear wheel travel marginally. The unsprung mass, with the slightly longer swingarm though doesn’t quite make the Goan Classic 350 very plush over broken patches and bad roads. But what is a bit of a minor sore point, is the riding triangle.

The ergonomics makes you look cool, but there's hardly any room to change your position, not ideal for longer rides.

The scooped out solo seat along with the tall handlebar leaves no room for changing your riding position, and with you in an ever-so-slightly leaned back riding position, it isn’t the most comfortable riding position, even among Royal Enfield’s other 350 cc models. The accessory seat, with 10 mm thicker padding should make for an easy fix to this niggle, along with the lower accessory handlebar, which is 70 mm lower, but still 30 mm taller than the stock Classic 350’s handlebar.

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 does handle, and it handles well!

But on the dynamics front, despite its handlebar and feet forward riding position, the Goan Classic 350 will not leave you feeling out of confidence. Even when taking a corner at a decent clip, and leaned over, it tips in easily and remains planted and stable. Braking, for the most part, is acceptable and has decent stopping power, if not the best. A little more bite would have certainly been welcome, because you do need to grab a handful of the front brake lever to shed speed quickly.

The RE Goan Classic 350 is available in four different colour options. No mechanical changes in all variants.

Prices & Variants

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is now the most expensive Royal Enfield 350 cc motorcycle, with prices starting at Rs 2.35 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 2.38 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point, it’s a slightly more expensive option than its closest rival, the Jawa 42 Bobber. But for Royal Enfield, it extends its 350 cc motorcycle line-up with an affordable factory custom bobber, and the fact that the Goan Classic 350 comes with tubeless wheels is an advantage which cannot be overlooked.

Variants Price (ex-showroom) Purple Haze Rs 2.35 lakh Shack Black Rs 2.35 lakh Trip Teal Rs 2.35 lakh Rave Red Rs 2.38 lakh

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 definitely is a charming bike, with the charisma to make a strong style statement.

Verdict

For short rides around town, the Goan Classic 350 is an enjoyable motorcycle, to chill and take in the sights, and make a style statement. It is the perfect bike to ride around a place like Goa. And as an affordable factory custom bobber, this is a motorcycle which makes a compelling case. A lovely, laid-back personality with a meaty exhaust note that seems to fit its personality very well, the Goan Classic 350 has a lot going for it.

Heading back to base after spending the entire day riding the Goan Classic Bobber 350, a chink in this bobber’s armour began to show. The tall handlebar and the slightly scooped up solo riding seat make for a riding position that isn’t ideal for longer hours in the saddle, if long highway journeys are a consideration for anyone. It’s a minor niggle that could be sorted with the accessory seat which has slightly thicker padding and offers a more comfortable perch for the rider.

In all, the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 has a personality and charm that is difficult to resist. It could be the perfect second bike to have, if not your primary ride. Take a test ride, it could be the perfect weekend companion for you, to catch up with friends over a Sunday breakfast ride or for a chilled-out ride around town, while making a solid style statement.

