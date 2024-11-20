Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: In Pictures

Royal Enfield has added yet another motorcycle to its 350 range, but this one is a little more funky. It is named Goan Classic 350 and has a bobber-style design while sharing most of its mechanicals with the Classic 350. The Goan Classic 350 is the fifth motorcycle in the Royal Enfield portfolio to feature the 349 cc single-cylinder J-series engine. Prices for the newest bobber in town will be announced on November 23 at the brand’s Motoverse event.

At first glance, you might mistake it for the Classic 350, but the bright colour schemes and the low stance should help distinguish it from its more popular stablemates.

The RE Goan Classic 350 has a tall handlebar, which is one of the key highlights of the motorcycle. Notably, it is 100 mm taller than the handlebar on the Classic 350.

It sports a new round Royal Enfield emblem on the fuel tank.

The seat height has been lowered to 750mm, down from 805mm of the Classic 350.

The foot pegs have also been pushed forward to offer a riding posture better suited to a bobber-style motorcycle.

It also gets old-school whitewall tyres (19-inch front and 16-inch rear) and cross-spoke wheels with tubeless tyres.

This model retains the same double-downtube chassis but replaces the subframe with a bobber-style floating seat and a removable pillion seat.

Moreover, it has a slash-cut exhaust, which is new to RE’s 350 range.

For lighting, the Goan Classic gets an LED headlight, LED taillight, and LED indicators.

The semi-digital instrument cluster is the same as the Classic 350's, while it also features RE's Tripper navigation pod.

The motorcycle will be available in four dual-tone colours or variants – (clockwise) Rave Red, Shack Black, Purple Haze and Trip Teal.

On the powertrain front, it continues with the familiar 349 cc single-cylinder J-series engine that produces 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.