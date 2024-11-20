Login
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: In Pictures

Prices for the fifth motorcycle to sport the 349cc J-series engine will be announced on November 23.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 20, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 unveiled
  • Gets a bobber-style design, a tall handlebar, and more
  • It is based on the Classic 350

Royal Enfield has added yet another motorcycle to its 350 range, but this one is a little more funky. It is named Goan Classic 350 and has a bobber-style design while sharing most of its mechanicals with the Classic 350. The Goan Classic 350 is the fifth motorcycle in the Royal Enfield portfolio to feature the 349 cc single-cylinder J-series engine. Prices for the newest bobber in town will be announced on November 23 at the brand’s Motoverse event. 

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Unveiled carandbike edited 1

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Unveiled; Launch On November 23

 

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 11

At first glance, you might mistake it for the Classic 350, but the bright colour schemes and the low stance should help distinguish it from its more popular stablemates. 

 

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 6

The RE Goan Classic 350 has a tall handlebar, which is one of the key highlights of the motorcycle. Notably, it is 100 mm taller than the handlebar on the Classic 350. 

 

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

It sports a new round Royal Enfield emblem on the fuel tank.

 

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 9

The seat height has been lowered to 750mm, down from 805mm of the Classic 350. 

 

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 10

The foot pegs have also been pushed forward to offer a riding posture better suited to a bobber-style motorcycle. 

 

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 8

It also gets old-school whitewall tyres (19-inch front and 16-inch rear) and cross-spoke wheels with tubeless tyres.

 

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 7

This model retains the same double-downtube chassis but replaces the subframe with a bobber-style floating seat and a removable pillion seat.

 

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 5

Moreover, it has a slash-cut exhaust, which is new to RE’s 350 range.

 

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 4

For lighting, the Goan Classic gets an LED headlight, LED taillight, and LED indicators. 

 

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 1

The semi-digital instrument cluster is the same as the Classic 350's, while it also features RE's Tripper navigation pod.

 

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Unveiled carandbike edited 5

The motorcycle will be available in four dual-tone colours or variants – (clockwise) Rave Red, Shack Black, Purple Haze and Trip Teal.

 

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 12

On the powertrain front, it continues with the familiar 349 cc single-cylinder J-series engine that produces 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

