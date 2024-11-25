Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Review: In Pictures

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 takes the Classic 350 in a new direction, completing Royal Enfield's 350 cc motorcycle line-up with a factory custom bobber. It's attractive, appealing and is a guaranteed head-turner, all at a price point that is not so expensive. We rode the Goan Classic 350 on a sunny day in Goa to find out what's it all about. Here's a look at the Goan Classic 350 review through some images.

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 has an attractive factory custom bobber design that is a guaranteed head-turner. The tall handlebar, and the solo seat (detachable pillion seat) and period-correct whitewall tyres (tubeless) gives it a charm which is quite appealing.

The Purple Haze colour option, priced at ₹ 2.35 Lakh (Ex-showroom), nails the custom look, and is one of our favourite colour options in the Goan Classic 350.

The tubeless tyres (a first in segment, and a first for any Royal Enfield 350), definitely offer convenience and peace of mind.

The 349 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled J-series unit is surprisingly refined and the meatier exhaust note definitely complements the Goan Classic 350's custom bobber design.

The laid-back riding position though isn't suitable for longer rides. And the unsprung mass at the rear, coupled with the longer swingarm, makes for a harsh ride quality. All the bumps and broken patches will translate through to your tailbone, which makes for a not so comfortable experience when you're riding the Goan Classic 350 for a longer duration.

Handling though is predictable and the Goan Classic 350 is easy to tip in and out of corners. You will end up scraping the centre stand without much effort.

Priced from ₹ 2.35 lakh (Ex-showroom) to ₹ 2.38 Lakh (Ex-showroom) for the Rave Red dual-tone colour (pictured above), the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a charming bike, which doesn't skimp on appeal and can be your occasional weekend companion to make a style statement with.