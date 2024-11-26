 Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 Bobber Specifications Comparison

Royal Enfield’s latest offering in the Indian market is the Goan Classic 350, a bobber based on the popular Classic 350. The fifth addition to the company’s 350 cc lineup, the Goan Classic is also the most expensive motorcycle in the J-series lineup. The motorcycle’s closest rival in the Indian market is the Jawa 42 Bobber, which has been on sale in India since 2022. Here’s a closer look at all the differences between the Goan Classic 350 and 42 Bobber.

Engine



Model Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Jawa 42 Bobber Displacement 349 cc 334 cc Max Power 20.2 bhp 30 bhp Peak Torque 27 Nm 32.74 Nm Gearbox 5-speed 6-speed



While the Jawa 42 Bobber has the smaller engine of the two (334 cc), it is a dual-overhead cam (DOHC) unit and has a significantly higher peak power output than the Royal Enfield. The Goan Classic 350 on the other hand, has a 349 cc single-overhead cam motor with a peak power output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque, over 9 bhp and 5 Nm lower than the Jawa. It should however be noted that both engines have a different character. The Royal Enfield’s J-Series engine has a longer stroke and is more comfortable to ride at lower speeds, while the Jawa’s engine is the higher-revving of the two, and has better acceleration. While the Goan Classic 350 gets a 5-speed gearbox, the 42 Bobber comes with a six-speed gearbox.



Cycle Parts

Model Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Jawa 42 Bobber Front Suspension Telescopic front fork Telescopic front fork Rear Suspension Twin shock setup Monoshock setup Front Brakes 300 mm disc brake 280 mm disc brake Rear Brakes 270 mm disc brake 240 mm disc brake



In terms of cycle parts, both the Royal Enfield and the Jawa come with a telescopic front fork setup. However, the rear suspension on both these models is quite different as the Goan Classic 350 comes with a twin shock setup, while the Jawa 42 Bobber gets a rear monoshock. While both motorcycles come with disc brakes on both ends, the Goan Classic 350 benefits from having the larger discs on both ends.

Kerb Weight, Seat Height & More

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Jawa 42 Bobber Seat Height 750 mm 740 mm Ground Clearance 170 mm 145 mm Wheelbase 1400 mm 1485 mm Fuel Capacity 13 litres 12.5 litres Kerb Weight 197 kg 185 kg



The seat height of both motorcycles is similar, varying only by 1 cm, with the Royal Enfield’s being the one with the slightly higher figure. The Goan Classic, however, has a higher ground clearance figure of 170 mm, 25 mm higher than the Jawa’s. The Royal Enfield will also benefit from the larger 13-litre fuel tank, and a shorter wheelbase, which should give it better handling around the corners. However, it should be noted that the Royal Enfield is 12 kg heavier than the Jawa.

Price



Model Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Jawa 42 Bobber Ex-showroom prices Rs 2.35 lakh to Rs 2.38 lakh Rs 2.12 lakh to Rs 2.32 lakh



While the 42 Bobber, offered in five variants, can be had for a far lower starting price than the Royal Enfield, the prices of the top-of-the-line variants only differ by Rs 6,000. It should however be noted that the more affordable variants of the Jawa don’t come with alloy wheels with tubeless tyres.



