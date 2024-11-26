Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 Bobber: Specifications Comparison
Published on November 26, 2024
- Royal Enfield recently launched the Goan Classic 350 in India.
- It is the fifth addition to the company’s 350 cc lineup.
- The Goan Classic 350’s closest rival is the Jawa 42 Bobber.
Royal Enfield’s latest offering in the Indian market is the Goan Classic 350, a bobber based on the popular Classic 350. The fifth addition to the company’s 350 cc lineup, the Goan Classic is also the most expensive motorcycle in the J-series lineup. The motorcycle’s closest rival in the Indian market is the Jawa 42 Bobber, which has been on sale in India since 2022. Here’s a closer look at all the differences between the Goan Classic 350 and 42 Bobber.
Engine
|Model
|Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
|Jawa 42 Bobber
|Displacement
|349 cc
|334 cc
|Max Power
|20.2 bhp
|30 bhp
|Peak Torque
|27 Nm
|32.74 Nm
|Gearbox
|5-speed
|6-speed
While the Jawa 42 Bobber has the smaller engine of the two (334 cc), it is a dual-overhead cam (DOHC) unit and has a significantly higher peak power output than the Royal Enfield. The Goan Classic 350 on the other hand, has a 349 cc single-overhead cam motor with a peak power output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque, over 9 bhp and 5 Nm lower than the Jawa. It should however be noted that both engines have a different character. The Royal Enfield’s J-Series engine has a longer stroke and is more comfortable to ride at lower speeds, while the Jawa’s engine is the higher-revving of the two, and has better acceleration. While the Goan Classic 350 gets a 5-speed gearbox, the 42 Bobber comes with a six-speed gearbox.
Cycle Parts
|Model
|Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
|Jawa 42 Bobber
|Front Suspension
|Telescopic front fork
|Telescopic front fork
|Rear Suspension
|Twin shock setup
|Monoshock setup
|Front Brakes
|300 mm disc brake
|280 mm disc brake
|Rear Brakes
|270 mm disc brake
|240 mm disc brake
In terms of cycle parts, both the Royal Enfield and the Jawa come with a telescopic front fork setup. However, the rear suspension on both these models is quite different as the Goan Classic 350 comes with a twin shock setup, while the Jawa 42 Bobber gets a rear monoshock. While both motorcycles come with disc brakes on both ends, the Goan Classic 350 benefits from having the larger discs on both ends.
Kerb Weight, Seat Height & More
|Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
|Jawa 42 Bobber
|Seat Height
|750 mm
|740 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|1400 mm
|1485 mm
|Fuel Capacity
|13 litres
|12.5 litres
|Kerb Weight
|197 kg
|185 kg
The seat height of both motorcycles is similar, varying only by 1 cm, with the Royal Enfield’s being the one with the slightly higher figure. The Goan Classic, however, has a higher ground clearance figure of 170 mm, 25 mm higher than the Jawa’s. The Royal Enfield will also benefit from the larger 13-litre fuel tank, and a shorter wheelbase, which should give it better handling around the corners. However, it should be noted that the Royal Enfield is 12 kg heavier than the Jawa.
Price
|Model
|Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
|Jawa 42 Bobber
|Ex-showroom prices
|Rs 2.35 lakh to Rs 2.38 lakh
|Rs 2.12 lakh to Rs 2.32 lakh
While the 42 Bobber, offered in five variants, can be had for a far lower starting price than the Royal Enfield, the prices of the top-of-the-line variants only differ by Rs 6,000. It should however be noted that the more affordable variants of the Jawa don’t come with alloy wheels with tubeless tyres.