Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 Bobber: Specifications Comparison

The Goan Classic 350 is the latest 350 cc motorcycle from Royal Enfield, that rivals the Jawa 42 Bobber
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 26, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield recently launched the Goan Classic 350 in India.
  • It is the fifth addition to the company’s 350 cc lineup.
  • The Goan Classic 350’s closest rival is the Jawa 42 Bobber.

Royal Enfield’s latest offering in the Indian market is the Goan Classic 350, a bobber based on the popular Classic 350. The fifth addition to the company’s 350 cc lineup, the Goan Classic is also the most expensive motorcycle in the J-series lineup. The motorcycle’s closest rival in the Indian market is the Jawa 42 Bobber, which has been on sale in India since 2022. Here’s a closer look at all the differences between the Goan Classic 350 and 42 Bobber.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 First Ride Review: Goa Trippin'!

Engine
 Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 Bobber Specifications Comparison 1

ModelRoyal Enfield Goan Classic 350Jawa 42 Bobber
Displacement349 cc334 cc
Max Power20.2 bhp 30 bhp 
Peak Torque27 Nm 32.74 Nm 
Gearbox5-speed6-speed 


While the Jawa 42 Bobber has the smaller engine of the two (334 cc), it is a dual-overhead cam (DOHC) unit and has a significantly higher peak power output than the Royal Enfield. The Goan Classic 350 on the other hand, has a 349 cc single-overhead cam motor with a peak power output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque, over 9 bhp and 5 Nm lower than the Jawa. It should however be noted that both engines have a different character. The Royal Enfield’s J-Series engine has a longer stroke and is more comfortable to ride at lower speeds, while the Jawa’s engine is the higher-revving of the two, and has better acceleration. While the Goan Classic 350 gets a 5-speed gearbox, the 42 Bobber comes with a six-speed gearbox.
 

Cycle Parts

ModelRoyal Enfield Goan Classic 350Jawa 42 Bobber
Front SuspensionTelescopic front forkTelescopic front fork 
Rear SuspensionTwin shock setupMonoshock setup
Front Brakes300 mm disc brake280 mm disc brake
Rear Brakes270 mm disc brake240 mm disc brake


In terms of cycle parts, both the Royal Enfield and the Jawa come with a telescopic front fork setup. However, the rear suspension on both these models is quite different as the Goan Classic 350 comes with a twin shock setup, while the Jawa 42 Bobber gets a rear monoshock. While both motorcycles come with disc brakes on both ends, the Goan Classic 350 benefits from having the larger discs on both ends.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Classic 350: Differences Explained
 

Kerb Weight, Seat Height & More

 

 Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350Jawa 42 Bobber
Seat Height 750 mm740 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm145 mm
Wheelbase 1400 mm1485 mm
Fuel Capacity13 litres12.5 litres
Kerb Weight197 kg185 kg


The seat height of both motorcycles is similar, varying only by 1 cm, with the Royal Enfield’s being the one with the slightly higher figure. The Goan Classic, however, has a higher ground clearance figure of 170 mm, 25 mm higher than the Jawa’s. The Royal Enfield will also benefit from the larger 13-litre fuel tank, and a shorter wheelbase, which should give it better handling around the corners. However, it should be noted that the Royal Enfield is 12 kg heavier than the Jawa.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: In Pictures
 

Price
 Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 Bobber Specifications Comparison

ModelRoyal Enfield Goan Classic 350Jawa 42 Bobber
Ex-showroom pricesRs 2.35 lakh to Rs 2.38 lakhRs 2.12 lakh to Rs 2.32 lakh


While the 42 Bobber, offered in five variants, can be had for a far lower starting price than the Royal Enfield, the prices of the top-of-the-line variants only differ by Rs 6,000. It should however be noted that the more affordable variants of the Jawa don’t come with alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. 


 

