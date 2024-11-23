Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Launched In India At Rs 2.35 Lakh

Royal Enfield has launched the Goan Classic 350 at a price tag of Rs 2.35 lakh in the Indian market. Offered in 4 colours, the motorcycle’s prices go all the way up to Rs 2.38 lakh for the top-of-the-line Rave Red variant. (All prices, ex-showroom). This makes it the most expensive 350 cc motorcycle in Royal Enfield's portfolio. Unveiled recently, the Goan Classic is essentially a bobber based on the Classic 350, and accordingly, sports a range of new styling cues. The Goan Classic 350 is the fifth motorcycle to be powered by Royal Enfield’s 349 cc J-series engine.

Variants Price (ex-showroom) Purple Haze Rs 2.35 lakh Shack Black Rs 2.35 lakh Trip Teal Rs 2.35 lakh Rave Red Rs 2.38 lakh

The Goan Classic 350 gets a range of styling cues in line with a bobber

On the cosmetic front, the Goan Classic gets an array of new design elements over the Classic 350. These include the ape hanger bars which are 100 mm taller than the handlebars on the Classic 350 and are in line with choppers (custom American motorcycles). Royal Enfield has also styled the motorcycle with whitewall tyres, a floating seat, and a new taillamp casing, all of which add to its retro persona. The motorcycle has a slash-cut exhaust, not a peashooter exhaust like the Classic 350. It is offered in four colour schemes- Rave Red, Shack Black, Purple Haze, and Trip Teal.

The Goan Classic’s seat height is 750 mm, 55 mm lower than the Classic 350

Mechanically, the Goan Classic is built on the same double downtube frame as the Classic 350. It features a 41 mm telescopic fork setup and a rear monoshock. Braking duties are handled by a 300 mm front disc and a 270 mm rear disc, aided by dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle rides on a 19-inch front wheel and a 16-inch rear wheel, shod with tubeless tyres. The Goan Classic’s seat height is 750 mm, 55 mm lower than the Classic 350, which has a seat height of 805 mm.

The Goan Classic 350 is powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.