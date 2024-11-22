Login
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Launch Today: Price Expectation

The Goan Classic 350 is a bobber version of the Classic 350, and here is what we expect its prices to range between.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 22, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • RE Goan Classic 350 to launch today
  • Gets the same 349cc engine as its 350 stablemates
  • Gets a bobber-style design, a tall handlebar, and more

Royal Enfield has been aggressively expanding its range of offerings across the segments in its portfolio. The company currently has five motorcycles in the 650 range and two bikes in the 450 category, and soon the 350 range will welcome a new addition: a factory custom bobber-style motorcycle called the Goan Classic 350, which has been unveiled ahead of its launch on November 23. It is based on the brand’s foremost product, the Classic 350, and here is what we expect the prices for it to be. 

 

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 3

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 to launch in India today. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Unveiled; Launch On November 23

 

 

Prices for the recently launched Classic 350 range between Rs 1.99 lakh and go up to Rs 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The Goan Classic is a bobber with its tall handlebar, low-slung profile, and a host of changes in terms of styling elements. Considering all the fresh cosmetic changes, we expect prices for the fifth RE 350 motorcycle to range between Rs 2.10 lakh and go up to Rs 2.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle will be available in four dual-tone colours or variants: Rave Red, Shack Black, Purple Haze, and Trip Teal. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: In Pictures

 

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Classic 350 What s Different 8

Has a bobber-style design with a tall handlebar and low-profile seats. 

 

The Goan Classic 350 is the fifth motorcycle in the Royal Enfield portfolio to feature the 349 cc single-cylinder J-series engine. In the RE portfolio, it shares its engine with the Classic 350, Hunter 350, Meteor 350, and Bullet 350. The engine churns out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
 

The RE Goan Classic 350 has a tall handlebar, which is one of the key highlights of the motorcycle. Notably, it is 100 mm taller than the handlebar on the Classic 350. The seat height has been lowered to 750mm, down from 805mm of the Classic 350. The foot pegs have also been pushed forward to offer a riding posture better suited to a bobber-style motorcycle. Moreover, it has a slash-cut exhaust, which is new to RE’s 350 range. For lighting, the Goan Classic gets an LED headlight, LED taillight, and LED indicators. 

 

Prices for the Goan Classic 350 will be announced today at the brand's Motoverse event, stay tuned to this space for its variant-wise prices.  

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350# Royal Enfield Goan Classic Features# Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 specs# Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Handlebar# Goan Classic 350# Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 launch# Bikes# Two Wheelers
