car&bike Awards 2025: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Is The Modern Classic Motorcycle Of The Year

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is the 2025 car&bike Modern Classic Motorcycle Of The Year. Launched in November 2024, the Goan Classic 350 is essentially a bobber based on the Classic 350, and accordingly, gets a range of new styling cues. The Royal Enfield Goan Classic’s competitors for the award included the Triumph Speed T4, Jawa 350, Jawa 42 FJ, Royal Enfield Shotgun, BSA Gold Star 650, Brixton Cromwell, and BMW R12.



The Goan Classic gets an array of new design elements over the Classic 350. These include the ape hanger bars which are 100 mm taller than the handlebars on the Classic 350 and are in line with choppers (custom American motorcycles). Royal Enfield has also styled the motorcycle with whitewall tyres, a floating seat, and a new taillamp casing. The motorcycle has a slash-cut exhaust in place of the peashooter exhaust like the Classic 350. It is offered in four colour schemes- Rave Red, Shack Black, Purple Haze, and Trip Teal.



The Goan Classic 350 is powered by the tried and tested 349 cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.



