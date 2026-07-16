Triumph Speed Twin 1200 TFC Launched in India at Rs 21 Lakh; Limited To 750 Units Worldwide

Triumph Motorcycles has wasted no time bringing its latest limited-edition model to India. Right after its global unveiling, the Speed Twin 1200 TFC is now listed on the India website fetching a sticker price of ₹21 lakh (ex-showroom). Limited to only 750 units worldwide, it is the fifth motorcycle to carry the prestigious Triumph Factory Custom (TFC) badge, following models such as the Thruxton TFC, Bonneville Bobber TFC and the Rocket 3 TFC.

Also Read: 2026 Triumph Daytona 660 Gets Feature and Hardware Updates Overseas

Premium Hardware and Sportier Ergonomics

Based on the Speed Twin 1200 RS, the TFC receives a host of upgrades aimed at improving both exclusivity and performance. It swaps the standard handlebar for clip-ons, giving the motorcycle a more committed riding position. Suspension is upgraded with fully adjustable Öhlins upside-down front fork setup and twin rear shock absorbers, while braking continues to be handled by Brembo Stylema M4.30 calipers, complemented by a Brembo MCS adjustable front brake lever. Lastly, the motorcycle also features an Akrapovič titanium silencers with carbon-fibre end caps, contributing to a wet weight of 214 kg—2 kg lighter than the standard Speed Twin 1200 RS.

Also Read: 2026 Triumph Bonneville T120, Bobber and Speedmaster Launched In India

Engine and Features

Powering the Speed Twin 1200 TFC is the same 1,200cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine from the standard Speed Twin 1200 RS that develops 104bhp at 7,750 rpm and 112Nm of torque at 4,250 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox. The engine and electronics package remain the same from the RS and includes a bidirectional quickshifter, three riding modes, cornering ABS and switchable traction control.

Also Read: Triumph Bonneville 400 Spotted In India: Launch Soon?

Exclusive Finish and Limited Production

The Speed Twin 1200 TFC is offered exclusively in an Obsidian Gold paint scheme featuring a metallic black base, gold detailing and extensive carbon-fibre components, including the mudguards, side panels and heel guards. It also gets a hand-stitched single-piece seat for a more premium finish.

Each motorcycle carries a laser-etched production number on the billet aluminium top yoke alongside the TFC logo. Buyers will also receive a Certificate of Authenticity, a branded motorcycle cover and a waterproof seat cover, further underlining the model's collector appeal.