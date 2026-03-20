2026 Triumph Daytona 660 Gets Feature and Hardware Updates Overseas
- Quickshifter now standard on the 2026 model
- New adjustable Showa front suspension and updated tyres
- Three new colour options introduced
Triumph has rolled out a subtle but important update for the Daytona 660 in overseas markets, where the motorcycle is now priced at 8,995 GBP (approximately Rs 11.11 lakh). Instead of introducing major performance upgrades, the brand has focused on improving the overall ownership and riding experience through a series of smaller changes.
The 2026 version receives an update to the front suspension. The motorcycle now comes equipped with a 41mm Showa separate-function big-piston fork with compression and rebound adjustability. This should improve front-end feedback and overall handling of the motorcycle, particularly during spirited riding. At the rear, the bike continues to use a preload-adjustable Showa monoshock.
Triumph has also changed the tyres with the 2026 model. The new Daytona 660 now comes fitted with Metzeler Sportec M9RR tyres as standard, replacing the previously offered Michelin Power 6 tyres. This upgrade is likely to increase grip levels and make the bike feel more planted in corners.
Also Read: Triumph Motorcycles Hits 1 Lakh Sales In India
One of the other notable updates is the addition of a quickshifter as standard. Previously, this was offered only as an optional accessory, but it is now part of the standard equipment list. This makes the Daytona 660 more appealing to riders looking for a sportier riding experience without having to spend extra on accessories.
In addition to the mechanical updates, Triumph has also refreshed the visual appeal of the motorcycle with the introduction of three new colour options – Sapphire Black, Aluminium Silver/Sapphire Black, and Cosmic Yellow/Sapphire Black. These new shades give the motorcycle a sharper and more premium look compared to the current colour palette.
Also Read: Triumph 350 cc Range India Launch By April 2026
Apart from the above updates, the performance figures remain unchanged. The Daytona 660 continues to be powered by the same 660cc, liquid-cooled, inline-three engine that produces 94 bhp and 69 Nm of torque, making the 2026 version more of a refinement update rather than a proper update.
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