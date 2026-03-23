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Triumph 350cc Motorcycles Set To Launch On April 6-7

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Mar 23, 2026, 04:33 PM
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Triumph 350cc Motorcycles Set To Launch On April 6-7
Key Highlights
  • New sub-350cc Triumph range to debut in India in April
  • Smaller engine displacement with mean a lower 18 per cent tax slab
  • The bike will feature a downsized version of the existing 400cc platform

Triumph is gearing up for the launch of a new range of under 350cc displacement versions of its popular models like the Speed 400, Scrambler 400X and the Thruxton 400. This comes in as the company has scheduled a launch event for April 6-7, and the prices of the upcoming models are expected to be announced at the event.

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC web 20

The key reason behind this strategy is to bring down the pricing. With regards to the recent changes to the tax structure, motorcycles above 350cc attract a much higher tax rate compared to the ones below it. By bringing the engine displacement below the 350cc mark, Triumph can sell the new motorcycles in the lower 18 per cent tax bracket, which currently is in the 40 per cent GST tax bracket. This move will make the Speed, Scrambler and Thruxton models more accessible to buyers in the Indian market.

Also Read: Triumph Motorcycles Hits 1 Lakh Sales In India

Triumph Thruxton 400 web 27

The new models receive a revised version of the existing 400cc single-cylinder platform developed in partnership with Bajaj Auto. The displacement reduction will most likely come from a smaller bore, which should slightly lower the power output compared to the current 399cc engine that produces around 40 bhp. With the updated pricing, Triumph should be able to re-strengthen its positioning in the sub-400 cc motorcycle segment.

# Triumph motorcycles# Triumph Scrambler 400X# Triumph Speed 400# Bikes# Two Wheelers# carandbike daily

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