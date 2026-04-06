Triumph 350cc Range Launched In India; Speed 400, Thruxton 400 Cheaper By Up To Rs 21,500
- Triumph launches Speed 400, Speed T4, Thruxton 400, Scrambler 400 XC and Tracker 400 with a 350 cc engine.
- On road prices drop by up to Rs 21,500, according to the company.
- Range starts at Rs 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
Stymied by the steep hike in goods and services tax (GST) on 350cc+ motorcycles late in 2025, Triumph Motorcycles has now introduced a smaller, sub-350 cc engine on its 400 range of motorcycles. With this move, these bikes – including the Speed 400, Speed T4, Thruxton 400, Scrambler 400 X and 400 XC and the newly-launched Tracker 400 – will now attract just 18 per cent GST, and not the 40 per cent GST levied previously. Thanks to the reduction in GST, on road prices of the Triumph 400 range have dropped by up to Rs 21,500, according to the manufacturer.
Also Read: 2026 Triumph Daytona 660 Gets Feature and Hardware Updates Overseas
Triumph 350cc Range: New prices revealed
Armed with the new, downsized TR Series single-cylinder engine, the Speed T4 starts at Rs 1.95 lakh, while the Speed 400 is priced from Rs 2.32 lakh. The Scrambler 400 is priced at Rs 2.59 lakh, with the XC variant costing Rs 30,000 more, and the Thruxton 400 is priced at Rs 2.66 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
|Model
|Old Price
|New Price
|Speed T4
|Rs 1.95 lakh
|Rs 1.95 lakh
|Speed 400
|Rs 2.39 lakh
|Rs 2.32 lakh
|Scrambler 400 X
|Rs 2.70 lakh
|Rs 2.59 lakh
|Scrambler 400 XC
|Rs 2.97 lakh
|Rs 2.89 lakh
|Thruxton 400
|Rs 2.76 lakh
|Rs 2.66 lakh
New Triumph 350 cc engine: Power, torque figures drop
The reduction in engine displacement also brings a performance penalty for the Triumph 400 family. The Speed T4 now develops a peak 29 bhp and 31 Nm of torque, down from the 31 bhp and 36 Nm of torque previously. As a result, it is more than half a second slower in the 0-100 kmph sprint (9.6 seconds vs 8.9 seconds previously) and has a lower top speed of 137 kmph.
A similar reduction is seen for the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X and XC models, with power dropping by 3 bhp to 37 bhp, and torque cut by 5.5 Nm to 32 Nm. Performance takes a hit, with the 350 cc Speed 400 over half a second slower in the 0-100 kmph run (8.1 sec vs 7.4 sec previously), and the 350 cc Scrambler 400 almost a full second and a half slower (8.8 sec vs 7.4 sec).
The Thruxton and Tracker get this engine in its most powerful tune, developing 39.45 bhp and 32 Nm of torque, and these two are the only bikes in the range with a top speed in excess of 150 kmph.
Also Read: Triumph Tracker 400: In Pictures
New engine aside, the Triumph 400 range is expected to continue largely unchanged, with a statement from the company promising the ‘same levels of engineering excellence, refinement, spirited engine character, and signature Triumph fit and finish’ as seen on the motorcycles previously.
Speaking on the rollout of the updated range, Manik Nangia, President, Probiking, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “Bolstered by the massive success of our 400 range, with 1 lakh Triumphs now on Indian roads, we enter FY27 with strong momentum. The 18 per cent GST bracket enables more competitive pricing while retaining the character and engineering excellence that define our products. We are confident that with these on-road savings, we will be able to bring many more riders into the Triumph family.”
This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more details.
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