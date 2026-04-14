Triumph Bonneville 400 Spotted In India: Launch Soon?

The upcoming Triumph Bonneville 400 has now been spotted in India, confirming what has, for long, been the expected addition in Triumph’s entry-level modern classic range. The spy shot reveals what appears to be almost a production-ready unit of the baby Bonneville which is expected to be launched in the coming months. The entry-level Triumph Bonneville has long been expected, and recent spy shots in the international media have also confirmed the overall stance, design and trim to be signature “Bonnie”.

Also Read: Triumph 350 Range First Ride Review

The Triumph Bonneville 400 is expected to be powered by the downsized 349 cc, single-cylinder engine

The bike in the latest spy shot features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round LED headlamp, a single-pod instrument console along with as well as a flat bench-type single-piece seat, all signature Bonneville design elements, along with the grab rail and twin shocks at the rear. Even the mudguards, along with stays are true to Bonneville design elements seen in bigger models of the same nameplate.

Also Read: Is a Bonneville 400 Needed To Crack The Classic Segment?

The baby Bonneville is expected to have similar design cues likes its elder siblings in the Bonneville family

It's a move that makes perfect sense, and something which we have been talking about for some time now as well. An entry-level Bonneville is the perfect alternative, whether in 398 cc form (for overseas markets) or with a 350 cc engine (for the Indian market) to take on the likes of Royal Enfield’s bestselling 350 cc models and even Honda’s 350 cc modern classic range.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the undisputed leader in the 350 cc modern classic segment.

Like its potential and immediate rivals like the RE Bullet 350 and Classic 350, as well as Honda H’Ness 350, Triumph’s Bonneville 400 seems to sport road-focussed tyres mounted on spoked wheels, with a styling that is quintessentially Bonneville, down to the pea-shooter style single exhaust, which looks similar to that of the bigger Bonneville 900 and the Bonneville T120.

The made-in-India Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 now feature 349 cc engines

The made-in-India Triumphs, manufactured by Bajaj Auto, feature the TR-series 398 cc single-cylinder engine in the Speed 400, Scrambler 400 and the Thruxton 400. In India, we can expect the Bonneville 400 to be powered by the 349 cc variant of the engine, downsized to meet the GST pricing slabs. Once launched, the new entry-level Triumph Bonneville is expected to offer a true-blue alternative to the Royal Enfield Classic 350. We can’t wait to see what it sounds like and what it’s like to ride!



Image Source