Honda Africa Twin Recalled In India Over Wiring Issue

Honda recalls Africa Twin motorcycles made between 2019-2025 in India. Free part replacements start January 2026 at BigWing dealerships.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on September 13, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Recall is due to handlebar wiring faults
  • Free repairs begin late January 2026 at BigWing dealerships
  • Recall units are made between 2019 to 2025

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced a voluntary recall for certain Africa Twin motorcycles made between 2019 and 2025. This recall is part of a wider global campaign to address a specific issue with the wiring in the left handlebar switch. 

 

Also Read: GST 2.0 Effect: Hero Scooters, Motorcycles To Get A Price Cut Of Up To Rs 16,000 From Sept 22

Honda Africa Twin Recalled In India

The issue stems from the harness wire inside the handlebar, which can bend repeatedly due to normal steering movements. Over time, this can cause oxidation at the wire joints, potentially leading to electrical problems. Because of this, owners might notice that the horn doesn’t work or they have trouble switching the headlight from low beam to high beam. 

 

Starting the last week of January 2026, Honda’s BigWing dealerships across India will replace the faulty parts free of charge, no matter of whether your bike is still under warranty or not. Honda will also reach out to affected owners via calls, emails, or messages to get their bikes checked. 

 

Also Read: GST 2.0 Effect: Honda Bikes, Scooters Get Cheaper By Up To Rs 18,887
 Honda Africa Twin Recalled In India 1
This isn’t Honda’s first recall for the Africa Twin in India. Earlier in November 2024, specific units were recalled, covering bikes made between February and October 2022, focusing on issues with the ECU, which was again a part of the global campaign. 

 

On the motorcycle itself, the  Africa Twin packs a 1,048 cc parallel-twin engine, producing 100.5 bhp and 112 Nm of torque. It was offered with a choice of a 6-speed manual or Honda’s DCT automatic gearbox. 

 

For those waiting to see the Africa Twin back on Indian roads, Honda is expected to bring the model back to India in 2026. The adventure bike was previously sold here but was quietly taken off the market after the BS6 Phase 2 emission rules came into effect. 

