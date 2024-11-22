Honda Recalls Africa Twin In India Over Potential Throttle Operation Issue
- Honda has recalled the CRF1100 Africa Twin.
- The recall is to fix an issue with the throttle operation.
- Honda will reprogram the ECU software in the affected motorcycles.
Honda has initiated a recall for the 2022 CRF1100 Africa Twin in India, to address an issue with the motorcycle’s throttle operation. This recall affects units manufactured between February 2022 and October 2022, and is part of the larger recall issued for all affected units in the global market. The issue with the throttle operation stems from the unexpected activation of the bike’s wheelie control system that leads to the rider losing balance in some cases.
To resolve out the issue, Honda will reprogram the ECU software in the affected motorcycles at no additional charge, regardless of the motorcycle’s warranty status. In India, this will be done at BigWing Topline dealerships. Customers can check if their vehicle falls under this campaign by submitting their unique Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the Honda BigWing website.
The 2025 Honda Africa Twin was unveiled in July 2024
Honda currently does not retail the Africa Twin in India. The manufacturer is expected to bring the 2025 Africa Twin, unveiled earlier this year, to Indian shores sometime next year. The latest iteration of the motorcycle gets a few subtle design tweaks and continues to be powered by the 1,048 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled mill that is rated to produce 100.5 bhp and 112 Nm. The motorcycle can be had with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a dual-clutch automatic.
