2025 Honda Africa Twin Unveiled
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on July 30, 2024
Highlights
- 2025 Honda Africa Twin unveiled
- Receives new liveries
- Mechanically remains the same
Honda has unveiled the 2025 edition of its flagship adventure touring motorcycle, the CRF1100L Africa Twin, in international markets. Notably, the motorcycle remains the same on the mechanical side with subtle design updates and new colour schemes depending on the variant.
The Africa Twin is internationally available in three variants - standard, ES and Adventure Sports, where the standard and ES come with a 21-inch front with the latter equipped with electronically adjustable suspension. The Adventure Sports, on the other hand, swaps the 21-inch front for a more road-biassed 19-inch front wheel.
Also Read: Honda Inaugurates New CKD Engine Assembly Line For Two-Wheeler Exports
Coming to the colour schemes, the ES variant will be available in two new liveries, Pearl Glare White and Pearl Hawkeye Blue Metallic Tricolour with black wheel rims. The ES and standard variant will continue to be offered with the older colourways, which include Grand Prix Red and Matt Ballistic Black Metallic. As for the Adventure Sport, it will be available in a new livery of Matt Iridium Grey Metallic alongside the existing Pearl Glare White Tricolour.
Also Read: Honda Opens New R&D Facility In Bengaluru For Electric Two-Wheeler Development
All variants of the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin are powered by the same 1,048 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled mill that is rated to produce 100.5 bhp and 112 Nm which can be either opted with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a DCT unit.
In India, Honda offers the Africa Twin in both transmission options with prices set at Rs 16 lakh for the manual and Rs 17.55 lakh for the DCT, both ex-showroom. Expect the 2025 edition of the Africa Twin to be launched in India in the coming months.
