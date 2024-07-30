Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New BMW 5 SeriesMINI Countryman E2024 MINI Cooper SKia EV6Tata Curvv EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan New X-TrailCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxBYD Seagull
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW CE 04 ElectricRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450TVS Apache RTR 160BMW CE 04 ElectricBajaj Freedom 125 CNG
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda CBR300RKeeway Benda Dark FlagNorton Commando 961 Cafe RacerNorton Commando 961 SportSuzuki V-Strom 1050
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2025 Honda Africa Twin Unveiled

While the motorcycle remains mechanically the same, it has been updated with new colourways
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 30, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Honda Africa Twin unveiled
  • Receives new liveries
  • Mechanically remains the same

Honda has unveiled the 2025 edition of its flagship adventure touring motorcycle, the CRF1100L Africa Twin, in international markets. Notably, the motorcycle remains the same on the mechanical side with subtle design updates and new colour schemes depending on the variant.

 

The Africa Twin is internationally available in three variants - standard, ES and Adventure Sports, where the standard and ES come with a 21-inch front with the latter equipped with electronically adjustable suspension. The Adventure Sports, on the other hand, swaps the 21-inch front for a more road-biassed 19-inch front wheel. 

 

Also Read: Honda Inaugurates New CKD Engine Assembly Line For Two-Wheeler Exports
Honda Africa Twin 2025 edited carandbike 2

Coming to the colour schemes, the ES variant will be available in two new liveries, Pearl Glare White and Pearl Hawkeye Blue Metallic Tricolour with black wheel rims. The ES and standard variant will continue to be offered with the older colourways, which include Grand Prix Red and Matt Ballistic Black Metallic. As for the Adventure Sport, it will be available in a new livery of Matt Iridium Grey Metallic alongside the existing Pearl Glare White Tricolour.

 

Also Read: Honda Opens New R&D Facility In Bengaluru For Electric Two-Wheeler Development
Honda Africa Twin 2025 edited carandbike 3

All variants of the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin are powered by the same 1,048 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled mill that is rated to produce 100.5 bhp and 112 Nm which can be either opted with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a DCT unit.

 

In India, Honda offers the Africa Twin in both transmission options with prices set at Rs 16 lakh for the manual and Rs 17.55 lakh for the DCT, both ex-showroom. Expect the 2025 edition of the Africa Twin to be launched in India in the coming months.

# Honda Africa Twin 2025# Honda Africa Twin features# Honda Africa Twin colours# Honda adventure bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India will launch a new 350 cc motorcycle during the festive season this year. It is likely to be a crossover/adventure motorcycle.
    New 350 cc Honda Motorcycle To Be Launched By Diwali 2023; Likely To Be A Crossover
  • Honda has trademarked the CRF300L in India. But will this dual-sport be launched in India? We try and get some answers.
    Analysis: Will The Honda CRF300L Be Launched In India?
  • The 2018 Africa Twin gets minor updates and now you can go ahead and book it too. It is priced at Rs. 13.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Updated Honda Africa Twin Bookings Open; Priced At Rs. 13.23 Lakh
  • Honda-Wuyang has unveiled the CB190X in China. It is a sub 200 cc adventure bike, which is based on the Honda CB190R, a popular naked bike in China. Oh! And it is highly unlikely that this will ever come to India.
    Honda Unveils CB190X Adventure Bike In China
  • Patent images reveal a new, small-displacement Honda adventure motorcycle being planned for China. So far, there's no date on a possible unveil or launch of the bike
    Honda May Be Planning Small Adventure Bike

Latest News

  • While the motorcycle remains mechanically the same, it has been updated with new colourways
    2025 Honda Africa Twin Unveiled
  • Chinese brand revives Italian brand with heavyweight power cruiser with 997 cc v-twin engine.
    Morbidelli C1002V Cruiser Unveiled
  • Second-gen GranTurismo made its global debut in late 2022 and is offered globally with petrol and all-electric variants.
    New Maserati GranTurismo India Launch On August 30
  • Initially available only in Maharashtra and Gujarat, the Freedom 125 will soon be introduced in other states closer to India's 77th Independence Day.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle To Go On Sale In 77 Cities By August 15
  • The combustion engine version of the Curvv is set to be launched after the Curvv EV that goes on sale on August 7
    Tata Curvv Spotted Ahead Of Launch: First Pictures Of Coupe-SUV In Red
  • The updated Yezdi Adventure is likely to get both cosmetic and mechanical changes, with the engine expected to get significantly updated.
    Updated Yezdi Adventure Teased
  • The supercar will be powered by a hybrid powertrain that combines a V8 engine with a couple of electric motors
    Lamborghini Huracan Successor To Make Its World Premiere On August 16
  • Turns out it is the second time the manufacturer has recalled the motorcycle for the same issue.
    About 25,000 BMW R 1300 GS’ Recalled Over Faulty Starter Relay
  • Maserati has officially introduced the Grecale SUV in India. With two new dealer touchpoints, the Grecale is expected to bring sales figures the Italian marque missed out on. Deliveries are readily available, while an electric version to soon follow.
    Maserati Grecale Makes India Debut; Prices Start at Rs 1.31 crore
  • Named the Ferrari Approved Certification program, the initiative was announced globally in October 2023
    Ferrari Introduces 'Approved Certification' Pre-Owned Supercar Business In India

Popular Honda Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved