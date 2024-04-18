Login
Honda Inaugurates New CKD Engine Assembly Line For Two-Wheeler Exports

The new assembly line will focus on CKD assembly of engines ranging from 110 cc to 300 cc which will despatched to global markets.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 18, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • New engine CKD assembly line inaugurated
  • Capacity of manufacturing 600 engines per day
  • Engines for models of 110 cc to 300 cc to be produced

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has inaugurated a new state-of-the-art engine assembly line at its Global Resource Factory in Manesar, Gurugram (Haryana). The new assembly line will focus on completely knocked down (CKD) assembly of engines and will have a capacity of manufacturing 600 engines per day. According to a statement from HMSI, the new assembly line is equipped to produce engines for models ranging from 110 cc to 300 cc and will cater to HMSI’s customers around the globe. 

 

Also Read: Honda Two-Wheeler Sales Cross 6 Crore Mark In India

 

"We are happy to introduce a new engine assembly line for CKD exports at our Global Resource Factory in Manesar. It is a testament to our relentless pursuit of driving technological advancements in the industry. With this step, HMSI aims to boost its export capabilities, reaching new heights in market expansion and adherence to global quality standards,” said Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.

 

Also Read: Honda Shine 100 Review

 

Honda's new CKD engine assembly line will have a capacity of manufacturing 600 engines per day.

 

Key features of the new CKD engine assembly line include focus on quality themes, utilising DC tools for critical torquing, vision camera inspection system and complete traceability of parts and processes. Also included is a dedicated exhaust collection line and an acoustic chamber to inspect engine sound. According to HMSI, the new assembly line also gets a flywheel assembly automation system for tightening and torquing, as well as automatic piston parts verification system and small parts interlocking unit that ensures error free processes. 

 

Also Read: Honda Reports Sales Of 3.86 Lakh Units In March 2024

 

The Honda Activa accounts for 50 per cent of HMSI's sales till date. 

 

Honda has sold over 6 crore two-wheelers in India during the 23 years since it started independent two-wheeler operations in India. It is India’s second largest two-wheeler manufacturer after Hero MotoCorp. Over 50 per cent of Honda’s overall sales are attributed to the Honda Activa, which was launched in 2001, as the company’s first product. In March 2024, Honda reported an astounding 95 per cent YoY growth in exports though export volumes accounted for just 28,304 units. Overall, HMSI posted total sales of 3,86,455 units in March 2024, marking an 82 per cent year-on-year increase. In FY2023-24, HMSI reported sales of 48,93,522 units.

 

Honda’s Global Resources Factory in Manesar was established in 2001 with the Honda Activa being the first mass production model, and the Manesar facility being Honda’s first two-wheeler manufacturing facility in the country. Over the years, the Manesar factory has become a vital export hub for Honda. Currently, HMSI exports to 58 markets spanning Europe, Central and Latin America, Middle East, South East Asia, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and SAARC nations. The made-in-India Honda CB Shine continues to be Honda's single largest-selling motorcycle in the world.

