New 350 cc Honda Motorcycle To Be Launched By Diwali 2023; Likely To Be A Crossover

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India will launch a new 350 cc motorcycle during the festive season this year. It is likely to be a crossover/adventure motorcycle.
authorBy carandbike Team
2 mins read
29-Mar-23 03:32 PM IST
DSC01016.JPG
Highlights
  • New 350 cc Honda motorcycle to be launched during Diwali 2023
  • Likely to be an adventure bike/crossover
  • Will be based on the same platform as the H'Ness CB350 & CB350RS

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has plans to launch a new 350 cc motorcycle during the festive season this year. It is likely to be a crossover/adventure/scrambler motorcycle, based on the same platform as the CB350RS and the H’Ness CB350. Details around the upcoming model are sketchy but it is not the same model as the one, which was said to be based on the CB300F and was supposed to be called the Honda CB300X. The project is still under consideration but Honda Japan hasn’t given the go-ahead yet. 

 

Also Read: Honda To Launch Two New EVs In FY2024; Announces EV Roadmap

 

Both motorcycles, the CB350RS and the H’Ness CB350 get the same 350 cc single-cylinder engine, making 21 bhp at 5,500 rpm and peak torque output of 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm. The motorcycles continue to get the same 5-speed gearbox and we are likely to see the same specifications on the upcoming motorcycle as well. 

New 350 cc Honda Motorcycle

Also Read: Honda To Ramp Up Two-Wheeler Exports From India

 

What will be different is the design. We expect it to carry a more crossover and adventure motorcycle-like design, with a tall stance, long travel suspension, good ground clearance and maybe it is too much to ask for, but switchable ABS works well too. 

 

Also Read: Honda Shine 100 Launched In India

 

The adventure motorcycle segment is picking up strongly in India, with the likes of the Hero XPulse 200, Royal Enfield Himalayan and the Suzuki V-Strom SX on offer. Honda too has the CB200X in its line-up but it hasn’t been as successful as Honda would have liked it to be. It is based on the Honda Hornet 2.0 and apart from a new design, the motorcycle did not have the equipment of an ADV/crossover.

New 350 cc Honda Motorcycle

Also Read: Honda Launches Custom Accessories For H'Ness CB350 & CB350RS

 

So, having a model in the 200-400 cc segment with a motorcycle that can promise adventure riding and has the look and feel of a bigger motorcycle is a good way to go and with the established CB350 range, which is doing well, at least in urban markets. 

 

Plus, Honda is now offering aftermarket custom accessories kit for its CB350 range, so if you can’t wait till the festive season and want a new, adventurous Honda CB350 motorcycle, then you can have a look at Honda’s new accessories range as well.        

car
Honda H Ness CB 350
Starts at ₹ 1.96 Lakh
0
8.1
10
c&b expert Rating

