All-New Honda Shine 100 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 64,900

The all-new Honda Shine 100 commuter motorcycle has been launched in India. It is the first 100 cc motorcycle from Honda in India and will be targeted at rural and semi-urban markets. Introductory prices start at Rs. 64,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The manufacturing of the motorcycle will start this month and it will reach Honda’s dealerships by May 2023. Honda has opened bookings for the Shine 100 from today itself.

The design on the Shine 100 is inspired by the Shine 125, which has been a successful model for HMSI and is the largest selling 125 cc motorcycle in India. The Shine 100 gets a front headlight cowl, blacked out alloy wheels and will be offered with five colour options.

The new Honda Shine 100 gets a new 99.7 cc motor, making 7.50 bhp, 8.05 Nm. It gets a 4-speed gearbox. The engine gets an offset single-cylinder that claims to deliver class-leading fuel efficiency and gets PGM-Fi or programmed fuel-injection technology. Honda says that the fuel pump is positioned outside the fuel tank for quicker maintenance and also gets a choke system to help start the motorcycle in any weather condition.

The motorcycle gets budget features and cycle parts such as telescopic fork up front, twin shock absorbers at the rear and standard drum brakes along with a long, single-piece seat. The seating position seems to be upright and comfortable. The motorcycle gets a wheelbase of 1,245 mm and ground clearance of 168 mm.

In terms of rivals, the motorcycle will have the Hero HF Dawn, Bajaj Platina 100 and the TVS Radeon in addition to the Hero Splendor. Right now, Honda has the Livo and CD 110 Dream in its portfolio, both 110 cc models, so in terms of pricing, the upcoming motorcycle is positioned below these two models.