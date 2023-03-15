Honda Shine 100 India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Features, Specifications, Images

  • Home
The bike will be the first motorcycle manufactured by Honda to feature a 100 cc engine
By Sidharth Nambiar
14-Mar-23 07:14 PM IST
LIVE
Honda is all set to launch its latest motorcycle for the Indian markets today. The bike is expected to be called the Shine 100 and will feature a brand new 100 cc engine.The Shine 125 has been the most successful 125 cc bike in India The new motorcycle will be the very first bike manufactured by Honda to feature a 100 cc engine. Honda will most likely price the two-wheeler competitively so that it can go up against the likes of the Hero Splendor, Hero HF Dawn, Bajaj Platina 100 and the TVS Radeon.

The teasers give us a glimpse of the bike’s design and we can expect it to be styled similar to the Shine 125. The Shine 100 will feature the bikini fairing, big headlight and upright seating position and The bike will most likely feature basic mechanical components which include telescopic fork up front, twin shock absorbers at the rear, standard drum brakes, optional disc brake and so on.

 

We can expect the motorcycle to be priced below the Livo and CD 110 Dream, which are both 110 cc motorcycles offered by Honda in the Indian market. 

Follow here for more updates:

11:00 AM
Mar 15, 2023

The Shine 100 is likely to be launched at an attractive price point in order to rival the Hero Splendor.

11:07 AM
Mar 15, 2023
