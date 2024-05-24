Login
Honda Shine 100 Sales Cross 3 Lakh Units In First Year Of Sales

he Honda Shine 100 recently celebrated its first anniversary, and the company revealed the development while announcing record deliveries of the commuter motorcycle.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 24, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Honda Shine 100 has been massively successful for the automaker in one year.
  • The sturdy build, high fuel efficiency, and Shine's name worked in its favour
  • The Shine 100 takes on the Hero HF Deluxe and Bajaj Platina 100 in the segment.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has achieved a new milestone as its most affordable motorcycle, the Shine 100, has clocked over three lakh units in its first year of sales. The Honda Shine 100 recently celebrated its first anniversary, and the company revealed the development while announcing record deliveries of the commuter motorcycle. The number is impressive considering the Shine 100 was competing against established rivals like the Hero HF Deluxe, Bajaj Platina 100, and the like in this space.

 

Also Read: Honda Opens New R&D Facility In Bengaluru For Electric Two-Wheeler Development

 

Honda Shine 100 3 lakh sales 1

 

Honda celebrated the milestone with mega-delivery events across the country for the Shine 100. The commuter impressed many with its simple styling, reliable performance, and impressive fuel efficiency, the pillars of the entry-level commuter segment. Furthermore, Honda’s sales and service network of over 6,000 touchpoints in India further promises a more peaceful ownership cycle. 

 

Commenting on the sales milestone, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are happy to announce that the Honda Shine 100 has completed its first year with great response from our customers, which reaffirms our commitment to providing affordable and reliable products. This motorcycle embodies Honda's commitment to providing exceptional value and a peace-of-mind ownership experience to our customers. We will continue to focus on delivering products that exceed expectations and strengthen our presence in the Indian market.”

 

Also Read: Two Wheeler Sales April 2024: Honda Two-Wheelers India Outsells Hero MotoCorp

 

Honda Shine 100 3 lakh sales

 

Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, added, “We are ecstatic with the response Shine 100 has received in its first year of launch. Establishing itself as a strong contender in the segment, the Shine 100’s contemporary design, superior mileage, and attractive value-for-money package resonate with a wide range of customers. We are grateful for the trust and support of our customers, and we are confident that Shine 100 will continue to delight customers in the entry-level motorcycle segment."

 

The Honda Shine 100 is priced at Rs. 64,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and brings all the essentials to the customer with its sturdy build. The brand also pulled off a smart move by positioning its entry-level offering as part of the “Shine” family. The nameplate holds huge resonance in semi-urban and rural areas, and the new Shine 100 certainly benefits from the same. Honda offers a warranty package of 10 years on the Shine 100, which includes three years standard and seven years optional. 

 

 

# Honda Shine 100# Shine 100# Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India# Honda Shine 3 lakh sales# Honda Bikes# Honda Bikes India# Bikes# Two Wheelers
