Two Wheeler Sales April 2024: Honda Two-Wheelers India Outsells Hero MotoCorp

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has outsold former partner Hero MotoCorp in overall volumes in April 2024. Honda Two-Wheelers India sold 561,946 units in April, registering a strong 45 per cent year-on-year growth. In comparison, Hero sold 533,585 units during the same period, growing by 34.7 per cent.



Hero however continued to hold its place as the market leader in the domestic market. Honda’s domestic sales stood at 481,046 units, witnessing a 42 per cent growth over April 2023. In comparison, Hero MotoCorp sold 513,296 units in the same month in India.



Honda however reported notably higher exports than its former partner with 60,900 units exported in the month - a notable growth of 67 per cent. Meanwhile, Hero reported exports of 20,289 units in the month.

Honda Two Wheelers India further showed promise with the inauguration of its new engine assembly line at the Manesar facility in Gurugram. The new line will focus on Completely Knocked Down (CKD) exports further building volumes for the brand. Honda also achieved a sales milestone of retailing 8 million units in eastern India comprising states like Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and the Northeast.



Lastly, Honda continues to expand its network presence and inaugurated more premium BigWing dealerships in multiple locations including Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh), Thane (Maharashtra) and New Delhi. It also inaugurated a Red Wing dealership in Deoria (Uttar Pradesh).