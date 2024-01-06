Login

Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: Honda 2Wheelers India Volumes Grow 27 Per Cent In December 2023

Honda 2Wheelers India sold 43.84 lakh units in the 2023 calendar year, second to Hero MotoCorp’s 54.99 lakh units sold during the same period
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Honda 2Wheelers India sold 3.17 lakh units in December 2023, up by 27 per cent
  • Honda introduced several new models in 2023 boosting sales
  • Honda will enter the electric two-wheeler space in 2024

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has reported its sales for December 2023. The company sold a collective 317,123 units last month, registering a 27 per cent volume growth year-on-year. In comparison, the two-wheeler maker sold 250,171 units in December 2022. Domestic sales for Honda stood at 286,101 in December 2023, growing by 22.71 per cent, as against 233,151 units sold in December a year prior. 

 

Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: Hero Sales Grow 5 Per Cent In CY2023, Volumes Remain Flat In December
 

Exports were also rising with 31,022 units, as against 17,020 units a year ago, growing by a healthy 82.27 per cent. Honda 2Wheelers India revealed that the company sold 43,84,559 units in the 2023 calendar year, making it a distant second-most-selling two-wheeler maker after Hero HeroCorp’s 54.99 lakh units during the same period. 

 

The previous calendar saw major changes at HMSI, including the appointment of Tsutsumu Otani as the new President, CEO and Managing Director. The manufacturer updated its key models with the launch of the Activa H-Smart while introducing all-new offerings like the Shine 100, SP160 and Dio 125. In the premium space, Honda introduced the new classic CB350 based on the H’ness CB350 and brought the Gold Wing Tour and XL750 Transalp adventure tourer. 

 

The 2024 calendar year will see Honda enter the electric two-wheeler segment. The company has announced plans to bring electric scooters and motorcycles equipped with fixed and swappable storage solutions. The new Honda electric two-wheelers are expected to be revealed by March this year and will be exported as well from the India plant. 

# Honda 2 wheelers# Honda 2 wheeler sales# Honda 2Wheelers# Honda 2Wheelers Sales December 2023# Honda 2Wheelers India# Scooters# Scooter# Bike sales in India
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G
8.1
0
10

Honda Activa 6G

Starts at ₹ 74,536 - 82,734

Check On-Road Price
View Activa 6G Specifications
View Activa 6G Features

Popular Honda Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Kia Sonet Facelift Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed
Kia Sonet Facelift Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-14009 second ago

The 2024 Kia Sonet facelift was officially unveiled in December 2023 and now Kia has revealed its mileage figures.

Hyderabad Formula E Grand Prix Cancelled For 2024
Hyderabad Formula E Grand Prix Cancelled For 2024
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-4423 second ago

Formula E cancels the Hyderabad E-Prix for 2024 due to a breach of contract by the Telangana government, causing disappointment for motorsport enthusiasts in India

Hyundai Creta Facelift Spotted Fully Undisguised Ahead Of January 16 Launch
Hyundai Creta Facelift Spotted Fully Undisguised Ahead Of January 16 Launch
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-2309 second ago

Initial batches of the Creta facelift have started arriving at dealer yards

Off The Grid: A Road Trip To Namdapha National Park
Off The Grid: A Road Trip To Namdapha National Park
c&b icon By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

-1275 second ago

It was one of those spur-of-the-moment quick drives to India’s eastern frontier, but the Mahindra Thar proved to be an impressive and capable companion when the road surface disappeared.

Kawasaki Extends Discounts On Select Models Until January 31, 2024
Kawasaki Extends Discounts On Select Models Until January 31, 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-859 second ago

Kawasaki is offering benefits in the form of vouchers on select models in its portfolio.

CarUX Debuts Automotive Display Breakthroughs at 2024 CES
CarUX Debuts Automotive Display Breakthroughs at 2024 CES
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 minutes ago

CarUX will unveil futuristic in-car display technologies like hidden screens, movable models, and the world's first 55-inch privacy display at CES 2024. The innovations aim to enhance experiences in smart cockpits

Hyundai, Kia, and Samsung Partner for Connected Car-Home Integration
Hyundai, Kia, and Samsung Partner for Connected Car-Home Integration
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 minutes ago

Hyundai and Kia will link their connected car services with Samsung's SmartThings platform to enable seamless connectivity and control between vehicles and home devices.

Ather 450 Apex Review: Most Potent Ather Yet Is One For The Loyalists
Ather 450 Apex Review: Most Potent Ather Yet Is One For The Loyalists
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Packing a pinch of more power, advanced regen and a special paint scheme, the 450 Apex is unique and fun – but it comes at a considerable cost.

Ather 450 Apex Launched At Rs 1.89 Lakh: Gets More Power, Advanced Regen
Ather 450 Apex Launched At Rs 1.89 Lakh: Gets More Power, Advanced Regen
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Celebrating Ather Energy's 10th anniversary, the 450 Apex wears a special ‘Indium Blue’ paint scheme with contrast orange wheels.

Toyota Hikes Prices Across Model Lineup By Up To 2.5 Per Cent For 2024
Toyota Hikes Prices Across Model Lineup By Up To 2.5 Per Cent For 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Toyota India said that the prices had to be revised to partially offset rising input costs, which affects select models and variants in the brand’s lineup

Greaves Electric Mobility Opens First International Dealership In Nepal
Greaves Electric Mobility Opens First International Dealership In Nepal
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Greaves Electric Mobility has collaborated with Kedia Organisation and is setting up its first dealership in Teku, Kathmandu

Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Royal Enfield Sells 80,251 Units; Registers 13% YoY Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Royal Enfield Sells 80,251 Units; Registers 13% YoY Growth
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The bikemaker’s cumulative motorcycle sales for the year 2023 stood at 621,672 units, reflecting a 13 per cent increase.

Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Honda 2Wheeler India Sells 4,47,849 Units
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Honda 2Wheeler India Sells 4,47,849 Units
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The company witnessed an increase in numbers due to the festive season registering a growth of 20 per cent compared to the corresponding month last year

Ather 450 Apex Debut In December: Limited-Run Model To Be ‘Fastest’ Ather Yet
Ather 450 Apex Debut In December: Limited-Run Model To Be ‘Fastest’ Ather Yet
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Celebrating Ather Energy's 10th Anniversary, the 450 Apex is also expected to sport tweaked styling and new colours

Suzuki Unveils New Color Schemes For Its International Two Wheeler Range
Suzuki Unveils New Color Schemes For Its International Two Wheeler Range
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Suzuki’s new colour schemes are available for models like the GSX-8S, GSX-S1000GT, and the 125 Address

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: Honda 2Wheelers India Volumes Grow 27 Per Cent In December 2023
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved