Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: Honda 2Wheelers India Volumes Grow 27 Per Cent In December 2023

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has reported its sales for December 2023. The company sold a collective 317,123 units last month, registering a 27 per cent volume growth year-on-year. In comparison, the two-wheeler maker sold 250,171 units in December 2022. Domestic sales for Honda stood at 286,101 in December 2023, growing by 22.71 per cent, as against 233,151 units sold in December a year prior.

Exports were also rising with 31,022 units, as against 17,020 units a year ago, growing by a healthy 82.27 per cent. Honda 2Wheelers India revealed that the company sold 43,84,559 units in the 2023 calendar year, making it a distant second-most-selling two-wheeler maker after Hero HeroCorp’s 54.99 lakh units during the same period.

The previous calendar saw major changes at HMSI, including the appointment of Tsutsumu Otani as the new President, CEO and Managing Director. The manufacturer updated its key models with the launch of the Activa H-Smart while introducing all-new offerings like the Shine 100, SP160 and Dio 125. In the premium space, Honda introduced the new classic CB350 based on the H’ness CB350 and brought the Gold Wing Tour and XL750 Transalp adventure tourer.

The 2024 calendar year will see Honda enter the electric two-wheeler segment. The company has announced plans to bring electric scooters and motorcycles equipped with fixed and swappable storage solutions. The new Honda electric two-wheelers are expected to be revealed by March this year and will be exported as well from the India plant.