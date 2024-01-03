Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: Hero Sales Grow 5 Per Cent In CY2023, Volumes Remain Flat In December

Hero MotoCorp announced its sales results for the 2023 calendar year and the company sold 54.99 lakh units, reporting a five per cent growth year-on-year when compared to 52.47 lakh units sold in CY2022. The manufacturer retained a positive growth sentiment despite a slow-moving two-wheeler market. Sales however remained flat in December 2023 with 393,952 units, a few hundred units short of the 394,179 two-wheelers dispatched in December 2022.



December sales highlighted that motorcycle sales remained flat for the world’s largest two-wheeler maker. Hero sold 354,658 motorcycles last month, as against 356,349 units sold a year before. Scooter sales were up for the brand with 39,294 units sold in December 2023, a rise of 5 per cent over 37,430 units sold in December 2022.

Hero reported its domestic sales stood at 377,842 units in December last year, a marginal drop when compared to 381,365 units sold in 2022. Exports, however, grew by 25 per cent to 16,110 units, as opposed to 12,814 units in December 2022.



Hero MotoCorp had a busy year in 2023 with several notable launches. Notable additions to its line-up included the new Karizma XMR 210, the new Xoom 110 scooter and the new Harley-Davidson X 440 - the first model under its partnership with the American manufacturer. The company also participated in EICMA 2023 showcasing a host of promising new models including the Xoom 125R, Xoom 160 and the 2.5R Xtunt concept previewing a new 250 cc naked motorcycle.



Hero plans to unveil a new flagship offering based on the Harley X440 on January 22, while the company is expected to share more details on its future launches at the time. The manufacturer will be participating in the 2024 Dakar Rally as well which begins on January 6 and will be the only Indian team in the championship.