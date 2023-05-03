Honda Shine 100 despatches begin in India

The all-new Honda Shine 100 was launched about a month and a half ago and was priced at Rs. 64,900 (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has finally begun despatches of the Honda Shine 100, from its factory in Narsapura, Karnataka.

Also Read: Honda Shine 100 Review

The roll out of the Shine 100 motorcycle was attended by Tsutsumu Otani - President, CEO & Managing Director, Vinay Dhingra – Senior Director, Human Resource and Administration and Naveen Awal - Director, Production, HMSI along with other senior members from HMSI.

Also Read: Honda Shine 100 Launched In India

It is the first 100 cc motorcycle from Honda in India and will be targeted at rural and semi-urban markets. The design on the Shine 100 is inspired by the Shine 125, which has been a successful model for HMSI and is the largest selling 125 cc motorcycle in India. The Shine 100 gets a front headlight cowl and blacked out alloy wheels.

Also Read: Honda Shine 100 Review In Pictures

The new Honda Shine 100 gets a new 99.7 cc motor, making 7.50 bhp, 8.05 Nm. It gets a 4-speed gearbox. The engine gets an offset single-cylinder that claims to deliver class-leading fuel efficiency and gets PGM-Fi or programmed fuel-injection technology. Honda says that the fuel pump is positioned outside the fuel tank for quicker maintenance and also gets a choke system to help start the motorcycle in any weather condition.



The Shine 100 is available in five colour options - Black with Red Stripes, Black with Blue Stripes, Black with Green Stripes, Black with Gold Stripes and Black with Grey Stripes.