Honda Shine 100 despatches begin in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has begun despatches of the all-new Shine 100 motorcycle from its plant in Narsapura, Karnataka.
authorBy carandbike Team
03-May-23 03:45 PM IST
The all-new Honda Shine 100 was launched about a month and a half ago and was priced at Rs. 64,900 (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has finally begun despatches of the Honda Shine 100, from its factory in Narsapura, Karnataka.

 

The roll out of the Shine 100 motorcycle was attended by Tsutsumu Otani - President, CEO & Managing Director, Vinay Dhingra – Senior Director, Human Resource and Administration and Naveen Awal - Director, Production, HMSI along with other senior members from HMSI.

It is the first 100 cc motorcycle from Honda in India and will be targeted at rural and semi-urban markets. The design on the Shine 100 is inspired by the Shine 125, which has been a successful model for HMSI and is the largest selling 125 cc motorcycle in India. The Shine 100 gets a front headlight cowl and blacked out alloy wheels.

The new Honda Shine 100 gets a new 99.7 cc motor, making 7.50 bhp, 8.05 Nm. It gets a 4-speed gearbox. The engine gets an offset single-cylinder that claims to deliver class-leading fuel efficiency and gets PGM-Fi or programmed fuel-injection technology. Honda says that the fuel pump is positioned outside the fuel tank for quicker maintenance and also gets a choke system to help start the motorcycle in any weather condition. 
 

The Shine 100 is available in five colour options - Black with Red Stripes, Black with Blue Stripes, Black with Green Stripes, Black with Gold Stripes and Black with Grey Stripes. 

