Honda To Ramp Up Two-Wheeler Exports From India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) today unveiled its electric vehicle (EV) roadmap, announcing two new electric scooters which will be launched in FY 2024. One of these will have a fixed battery, while the other, possibly to be called an electric Activa, will come with swappable batteries.

A new manufacturing line at its Narsapura factory in Karnataka will be dedicated to EVs and will have an annual production capacity of 1 million units. At the same time, HMSI is also pushing ahead with its internal combustion engine models as well.

Honda to ramp up exports to 58 countries by FY 2024.

Honda Two-Wheelers India is also gearing up to expand its export business from India. Currently, the company exports 18 models to 38 countries, which is expected to expand to 20 models across 58 countries.

The Honda NAVI is still a popular model in overseas markets and continues to be one of the leading models in exports.

To support the export numbers, HMSI will be establishing a new scooter manufacturing line at its Vithalpur factory in Gujarat. This will boost annual capacity to 6 lakh units, to meet both domestic and overseas markets. The Honda NAVI, although discontinued in India, continues to be HMSI’s most exported model.

Honda to introduce flex-fuel models in India

As part of its carbon neutrality measures. Honda intends to expand electrification of two-wheelers and also introduced advanced IC engines, as well as introducing flex-fuel models for India.

HMSI outgoing President, MD and CEO Atsushi Ogata outlined the brand's EV roadmap at an event in Manesar.

In Honda's premium motorcycle range, the company will be introducing a new crossover model based on its CB350 platform by Diwali 2023. We expect the new 350 cc motorcycle to be a scrambler-styled model. According to Atsushi Ogata, President, MD and CEO of HMSI, a new 300 cc crossover or ADV model has been under consideration, but so far, there’s been no clearance from Japan to develop that model in India.