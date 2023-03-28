2023 Honda Activa 125 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 78,920

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the 2023 Activa 125, with prices starting at Rs. 78,920 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The scooter is now OBD-2 compliant and gets Honda’s H-Smart system. The scooter will be offered in four variants and the prices of the same are given below. The variant with the H-Smart technology is the most expensive model in the line-up.

2023 Honda Activa 125 Variants H-Smart Disc Drum Alloy Drum Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) Rs. 88,093 Rs. 86,093 Rs. 82,588 Rs. 78,920

The 2023 Activa 125 continues to get the 123.97cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 8.20 bhp at 6,250 rpm and peak torque of 10.4 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The engine continues to be paired with a CVT unit. Now, the base drum variant weighs 110 kg, while all the other variants with alloy wheels, weigh 109 kg. The scooter continues to have a fuel tank capacity of 5.3 litres.

The scooter will be offered in five colours – Pearl Night Start Black, Heavy Gray Metallic (Not available in Drum variant), Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Precious White & Mid Night Blue Metallic. The styling stays the same, with the only change coming in the revised LED position lamps. Rest, other features stay the same as before.

The main talking point is the H-Smart technology, which was earlier introduced on the Activa 110 a couple of months ago. The H-Smart key adds multiple features like Smart Find - where you can locate the scooter using the key, Smart Unlock - which locks the scooter 20 seconds after no interaction with it, Smart Start - which lets you ride the scooter once the key is within 2 metres of the scooter without the need of physically using the key, and Smart Safe - which prevents vehicle theft using a Mapped Smart ECU. Apart from this, the fuel filler lid and the under seat storage can also be accessed without the need of using the physical key, so long as it is in proximity of the scooter.