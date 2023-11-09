2024 KTM 390 Adventure Updated With Two New Colourways

KTM has reintroduced the 390 Adventure for the 2024 model year, and its most significant addition is two new colour options and graphics. Apart from that, no other changes have been made to the motorcycle.

The two colour options are ‘Adventure White’ and ‘Adventure Orange’, with the basic theme being the same for both colourways. It gets an orange frame along with either white or grey paint on the tank and other elements of the motorcycle. Notably, these new colour schemes are exclusive to the 390 Adventure alloy models. Moreover, the brand has also stated that they plan to release a more offroad-focused variant featuring robust spoked wheels and a Ready to Race Rally-inspired livery.

The 2024 KTM 390 Adventure is powered by a four-stroke, 373.2cc single-cylinder engine that makes a claimed 42.9 horsepower and 37 Nm of torque. Bore and stroke are 89mm by 60mm, and this engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a PASC antihopping clutch. An up-and-down quickshifter is not fitted as standard but is an available KTM accessory for the 390 Adventure.

As for the highlights, the bike includes standard electronics with offroad Mode, standard Lean-angle sensitive ABS and motorcycle Traction Control, a steel trellis subframe, adjustable WP APEX suspension, two-channel ABS brakes and a 14.5-litre fuel tank. Furthermore, the 390 Adventure comes with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast alloy wheels.



