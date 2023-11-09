2024 KTM 390 Adventure Updated With Two New Colourways
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
09-Nov-23 09:30 AM IST
Highlights
- Two new striking colour combinations are introduced including the iconic orange and black, and a new grey and white package
- A dedicated offroad-focused KTM 390 Adventure variant is being introduced, equipped with heavy-duty spoked wheels and a Ready to Race Rally-inspired CTG
- This model comes with lean-angle-sensitive ABS and Motorcycle Traction Control, WP APEX suspension, easily removable subframe, two-channel ABS brakes, and a 14.5-liter fuel tank
KTM has reintroduced the 390 Adventure for the 2024 model year, and its most significant addition is two new colour options and graphics. Apart from that, no other changes have been made to the motorcycle.
Also Read: EICMA 2023: 2024 KTM 990 Duke Revealed
The two colour options are ‘Adventure White’ and ‘Adventure Orange’, with the basic theme being the same for both colourways. It gets an orange frame along with either white or grey paint on the tank and other elements of the motorcycle. Notably, these new colour schemes are exclusive to the 390 Adventure alloy models. Moreover, the brand has also stated that they plan to release a more offroad-focused variant featuring robust spoked wheels and a Ready to Race Rally-inspired livery.
Also Read: 2024 KTM 250 Duke Review: In Pictures
The 2024 KTM 390 Adventure is powered by a four-stroke, 373.2cc single-cylinder engine that makes a claimed 42.9 horsepower and 37 Nm of torque. Bore and stroke are 89mm by 60mm, and this engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a PASC antihopping clutch. An up-and-down quickshifter is not fitted as standard but is an available KTM accessory for the 390 Adventure.
As for the highlights, the bike includes standard electronics with offroad Mode, standard Lean-angle sensitive ABS and motorcycle Traction Control, a steel trellis subframe, adjustable WP APEX suspension, two-channel ABS brakes and a 14.5-litre fuel tank. Furthermore, the 390 Adventure comes with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast alloy wheels.
Written by:- RONIT AGARWAL
