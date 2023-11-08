EICMA 2023: 2024 KTM 990 Duke Revealed
By Yash Sunil
3 mins read
08-Nov-23 10:38 AM IST
Highlights
- Powered by a 974cc DOHC liquid-cooled parallel twin motor
- Makes 121.4 bhp @9,5000rpm and 103 Nm @6,750 rpm
- The ‘electric orange’ design celebrates 30 years of the Duke
KTM has taken the wraps of the all-new 2024 KTM 990 Duke middleweight naked. The 990 Duke is the brand's new mid-range naked sports bike that succeeds the immensely popular 890 Duke R. The 990 Duke boasts of having a blisteringly potent engine, sharper styling, an all-new chassis, and new WP suspension, along with updated ergonomics and technology as well.
The KTM 790 Duke, which was introduced in 2017, was nicknamed the ‘Scalpel’ and has been widely regarded as one of the finest middleweight nakeds with precise handling and superb performance. The 790 Duke was followed by the 890 Duke R, and the 890 Duke. The 2024 KTM 990 Duke drops the "Scalpel" moniker, and has been renamed the “Sniper”.
Also Read: Upcoming KTM 990 Duke Spied On Test; Engine specs leaked
The 990 Duke is the successor to the immensely popular 890 Duke
Powering the 990 Duke is an updated version of the LC8c motor. This Euro5+ compliant 974cc DOHC liquid-cooled, parallel twin motor produces 121.4 bhp at 9,5000 rpm and 103 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. Moreover, KTM has reworked the internals of the motor. It now benefits from new pistons, a redesigned crankshaft, and conrods compared to the outgoing 890 and comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox aided by a quickshifter. The top end of the engine features more aggressive camshaft profiles and longer airflow.
Also Read: 2024 KTM 250 Duke Review: Fast, Affordable and Entertaining
This ‘electric orange’ livery pays hommage to 30 years of the Duke
The 990 Duke features an all-new trellis frame, which includes a revised closed-lattice swingarm and is suspended by compression and rebound adjustable WP Apex 43 forks and a rebound and preload adjustable single shock, with a pair of 17-inch rims shrouded in Bridgestone S22 tyres. Braking duties are handled by 300mm discs and dual radially mounted four-piston calipers at the front and a 240mm single-disc unit at the rear. Both are equipped with Bosch cornering ABS and a Supermoto mode – disconnecting the anti-lock function at the rear when skids are required.
Drifting the KTM 990 Duke can be an easy task owing to the Supermoto mode on the ABS
The new KTM 990 Duke gets a comprehensive technology suite explicitly designed to enhance its on-track and on-road performance. Multiple rider aids and assists powered by an inertial measurement unit provide lean-sensitive ABS and traction control, while Track Mode unlocks the bike's full potential. Of course, like the other Dukes in KTM's range, a large, full-colour TFT display offers riders a bird's eye view of all the pertinent ride data, as well as access to multiple adjustments and settings on the fly.
Also Read: EICMA 2023: Updated Honda CB650R, CBR650R Gain E-Clutch, Revised Styling And Features
KTM has changed the design of the headlight housing to make it look more aggressive
Aesthetically, KTM has redesigned the 990 Duke to look more aggressive and menacing. They've done this by redesigning the headlight unit, and the DRLs are located along the edges of the headlight. One interesting feature is that these headlights are auto-adjustable thanks to an ambient light sensor. The actual headlight turns on automatically when it gets dark. Another talking point of the 990 Duke is its colour scheme; this 'electric orange' design pays tribute to the original 2005 990 Super Duke V-twin and celebrates 30 years of the Duke.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-17089 second ago
The Revuelto is Lamborghini’s first series production hybrid as the brand commences its push towards electrification.
-14450 second ago
The new Honda NX500 is the successor to the Honda CB500X, essentially the CB500X has been renamed the NX500, with changes to the ECU, suspension tuning and cosmetic updates.
-13118 second ago
CFMoto took the wraps off its new 450 cc adventure motorcycle, the 450 MT, at EICMA 2023.
-9794 second ago
The concept bike’s 250cc motor is likely to be based on the Karizma XMR
-3408 second ago
Only 500 units of the MV Agusta LXP Orioli will be made, and pricing is yet to be announced, but it’s expected to be an expensive machine.
50 minutes ago
The 2024 Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916, pays tribute to the iconic Ducati 916 that was first launched back in 1993
9 hours ago
Hero MotoCorp is all set to enter EU and UK with its Vida EV brand. The company will start selling its first electric vehicle, the Vida V1, in France, Spain and UK in mid-2024.
11 hours ago
Hero MotoCorp enters the maxi-scooter segment, with the new Xoom 160.
11 hours ago
The bigger, more powerful sibling of the Xoom 110 is set to be launched in India in the coming months.
11 hours ago
Both motorcycles will be powered by a new liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, and be offered in two variants- standard and SE
50 minutes ago
The 2024 Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916, pays tribute to the iconic Ducati 916 that was first launched back in 1993
14 hours ago
After being discontinued in 2017, Honda has unveiled the MY24 CBR600RR for the European market
1 day ago
The European group now comprises 38 members, including Honda, Piaggio, Yamaha, KTM, CFMoto, Kymco, Kawasaki, and Suzuki
1 day ago
The KTM 990 Duke will be the successor to the 890 Duke featuring a new parallel-twin motor and a fresh design
4 days ago
The KTM 250 Duke has been upgraded massively and now becomes an even better value for money proposition, since the price stays the same as before. Here’s a complete lowdown on the new 250 Duke.