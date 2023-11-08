Login

EICMA 2023: 2024 KTM 990 Duke Revealed

The KTM 990 Duke succeeds the immensely popular 890 Duke and is powered by a 121.4 bhp 974cc motor
Calendar-icon

By Yash Sunil

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

08-Nov-23 10:38 AM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Powered by a 974cc DOHC liquid-cooled parallel twin motor
  • Makes 121.4 bhp @9,5000rpm and 103 Nm @6,750 rpm
  • The ‘electric orange’ design celebrates 30 years of the Duke

KTM has taken the wraps of the all-new 2024 KTM 990 Duke middleweight naked. The 990 Duke is the brand's new mid-range naked sports bike that succeeds the immensely popular 890 Duke R. The 990 Duke boasts of having a blisteringly potent engine, sharper styling, an all-new chassis, and new WP suspension, along with updated ergonomics and technology as well. 

 

The KTM 790 Duke, which was introduced in 2017, was nicknamed the ‘Scalpel’ and has been widely regarded as one of the finest middleweight nakeds with precise handling and superb performance. The 790 Duke was followed by the 890 Duke R, and the 890 Duke. The 2024 KTM 990 Duke drops the "Scalpel" moniker, and has been renamed the “Sniper”.  

 

Also Read: Upcoming KTM 990 Duke Spied On Test; Engine specs leaked

The 990 Duke is the successor to the immensely popular 890 Duke

 

Powering the 990 Duke is an updated version of the LC8c motor. This Euro5+ compliant 974cc DOHC liquid-cooled, parallel twin motor produces 121.4 bhp at 9,5000 rpm and 103 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. Moreover, KTM has reworked the internals of the motor. It now benefits from new pistons, a redesigned crankshaft, and conrods compared to the outgoing 890 and comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox aided by a quickshifter. The top end of the engine features more aggressive camshaft profiles and longer airflow. 

 

Also Read: 2024 KTM 250 Duke Review: Fast, Affordable and Entertaining

This ‘electric orange’ livery pays hommage to 30 years of the Duke

 

The 990 Duke features an all-new trellis frame, which includes a revised closed-lattice swingarm and is suspended by compression and rebound adjustable WP Apex 43 forks and a rebound and preload adjustable single shock, with a pair of 17-inch rims shrouded in Bridgestone S22 tyres. Braking duties are handled by 300mm discs and dual radially mounted four-piston calipers at the front and a 240mm single-disc unit at the rear. Both are equipped with Bosch cornering ABS and a Supermoto mode – disconnecting the anti-lock function at the rear when skids are required. 

 

Drifting the KTM 990 Duke can be an easy task owing to the Supermoto mode on the ABS

 

The new KTM 990 Duke gets a comprehensive technology suite explicitly designed to enhance its on-track and on-road performance. Multiple rider aids and assists powered by an inertial measurement unit provide lean-sensitive ABS and traction control, while Track Mode unlocks the bike's full potential. Of course, like the other Dukes in KTM's range, a large, full-colour TFT display offers riders a bird's eye view of all the pertinent ride data, as well as access to multiple adjustments and settings on the fly.

 

Also Read: EICMA 2023: Updated Honda CB650R, CBR650R Gain E-Clutch, Revised Styling And Features

 

KTM has changed the design of the headlight housing to make it look more aggressive

 

Aesthetically, KTM has redesigned the 990 Duke to look more aggressive and menacing. They've done this by redesigning the headlight unit, and the DRLs are located along the edges of the headlight. One interesting feature is that these headlights are auto-adjustable thanks to an ambient light sensor. The actual headlight turns on automatically when it gets dark. Another talking point of the 990 Duke is its colour scheme; this 'electric orange' design pays tribute to the original 2005 990 Super Duke V-twin and celebrates 30 years of the Duke.

# KTM 990 Duke# KTM 990 Duke R# 990 Duke# KTM# KTM Bikes# Naked Motorcycles# Naked bike# Superbikes# Bike
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid India Launch On December 6
Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid India Launch On December 6
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17089 second ago

The Revuelto is Lamborghini’s first series production hybrid as the brand commences its push towards electrification.

EICMA 2023: 2024 Honda NX500 Unveiled
EICMA 2023: 2024 Honda NX500 Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14450 second ago

The new Honda NX500 is the successor to the Honda CB500X, essentially the CB500X has been renamed the NX500, with changes to the ECU, suspension tuning and cosmetic updates.

EICMA 2023: CFMoto 450 MT Adventure Motorcycle Revealed
EICMA 2023: CFMoto 450 MT Adventure Motorcycle Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13118 second ago

CFMoto took the wraps off its new 450 cc adventure motorcycle, the 450 MT, at EICMA 2023.

EICMA 2023: Hero MotoCorp Concept 2.5R XTunt Unveiled
EICMA 2023: Hero MotoCorp Concept 2.5R XTunt Unveiled
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-9794 second ago

The concept bike’s 250cc motor is likely to be based on the Karizma XMR

EICMA 2023: MV Agusta LXP Orioli Unveiled
EICMA 2023: MV Agusta LXP Orioli Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3408 second ago

Only 500 units of the MV Agusta LXP Orioli will be made, and pricing is yet to be announced, but it’s expected to be an expensive machine.

EICMA 2023: Ducati Unveils Limited Edition 2024 Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916
EICMA 2023: Ducati Unveils Limited Edition 2024 Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

50 minutes ago

The 2024 Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916, pays tribute to the iconic Ducati 916 that was first launched back in 1993

Hero MotoCorp To Enter EU and UK With Vida EV Brand; Showcases Vida V1 Coupe
Hero MotoCorp To Enter EU and UK With Vida EV Brand; Showcases Vida V1 Coupe
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

Hero MotoCorp is all set to enter EU and UK with its Vida EV brand. The company will start selling its first electric vehicle, the Vida V1, in France, Spain and UK in mid-2024.

EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 160 Revealed; First Maxi-Scooter From The Company
EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 160 Revealed; First Maxi-Scooter From The Company
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

Hero MotoCorp enters the maxi-scooter segment, with the new Xoom 160.

EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 125R Scooter Unveiled, Rides On 14-Inch Wheels
EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 125R Scooter Unveiled, Rides On 14-Inch Wheels
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

The bigger, more powerful sibling of the Xoom 110 is set to be launched in India in the coming months.

EICMA 2023: Kawasaki Ninja 500 and Z500 Unveiled
EICMA 2023: Kawasaki Ninja 500 and Z500 Unveiled
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

Both motorcycles will be powered by a new liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, and be offered in two variants- standard and SE

EICMA 2023: Ducati Unveils Limited Edition 2024 Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916
EICMA 2023: Ducati Unveils Limited Edition 2024 Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

50 minutes ago

The 2024 Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916, pays tribute to the iconic Ducati 916 that was first launched back in 1993

EICMA 2023: Honda Unveils MY24 CBR600RR
EICMA 2023: Honda Unveils MY24 CBR600RR
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

After being discontinued in 2017, Honda has unveiled the MY24 CBR600RR for the European market

Honda, Piaggio And Yamaha-Led SBMC Reveals Swappable Battery Prototype For Electric Two-Wheelers
Honda, Piaggio And Yamaha-Led SBMC Reveals Swappable Battery Prototype For Electric Two-Wheelers
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The European group now comprises 38 members, including Honda, Piaggio, Yamaha, KTM, CFMoto, Kymco, Kawasaki, and Suzuki

Upcoming KTM 990 Duke Spied On Test; Engine specs leaked
Upcoming KTM 990 Duke Spied On Test; Engine specs leaked
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The KTM 990 Duke will be the successor to the 890 Duke featuring a new parallel-twin motor and a fresh design

2024 KTM 250 Duke Review: Fast, Affordable and Entertaining
2024 KTM 250 Duke Review: Fast, Affordable and Entertaining
c&b icon
By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The KTM 250 Duke has been upgraded massively and now becomes an even better value for money proposition, since the price stays the same as before. Here’s a complete lowdown on the new 250 Duke.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • EICMA 2023: 2024 KTM 990 Duke Revealed
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved