Upcoming KTM 990 Duke Spied On Test; Engine specs leaked

The KTM 990 Duke will be the successor to the 890 Duke featuring a new parallel-twin motor and a fresh design
By Janak Sorap

1 mins read

06-Nov-23 05:24 PM IST

Story

Highlights

    We have already learned that KTM is working on a new ‘990’ Duke owing to the test mules that were spotted in July 2021, followed by again earlier this year in April. Now, new images of the upcoming KTM have appeared on the internet disclosing information on the motorcycle’s design and other highlights. In addition to that, specifications of the new parallel-twin mill to power the 990 Duke have made it onto the internet through a data leak.

     

    Also Read: KTM 990 Duke Spotted On Test Again

    Starting with the spy images, the test bike was spotted sporting a completely new front fascia similar to what we have seen on the 1290 Super Duke and the 390 Duke. The construction of the headlight fairing seems to have been made using a 3D printer which seems to be the near final design which will be moulded using ABS plastic. The vertically stacked twin LED lamps are in the same location as before. It can be assumed that the side strips will be the LED strips accompanying the headlamp unit. The turn indicators are typically located above the front fascia and seem to be slightly longer, while the mirrors are new.

    Next, the 990 Duke test mule appears to feature the same frame as the 890 Duke. The swingarm, on the other hand, doesn’t have a negative cavity, but instead has a solid design. For the suspension setup, it is no surprise that the motorcycle will be equipped with WP units. It also features a revised exhaust system with a larger collector under the engine. 

     

    Also Read: 2024 KTM 250 Duke Review: Fast, Affordable and Entertaining


     

    Coming to the powertrain, the 990 Duke will feature a revised version of the 890 Duke’s mill with higher displacement. Going by the information available, the engine will be manufactured by CFMoto, which will be used by the latter for their future models. While the basic architecture of the mill has remained the same, the cylinder head, housing, oil pan and a few other components have been redesigned. Coming to the leaked specifications of the engine, it will be a 947 cc parallel-twin motor that will be capable of putting out 124 bhp and 103 Nm. Compared to the 890 Duke, which registers 122 bhp and 99 Nm, the gains aren’t too significant. However, the reason for that could be the stringent emission norms that will be applicable from next year. 

    While there’s still time for the 990 Duke to be production-ready, there is a possibility the design could undergo more variants before finalising the design. Hence, the above information needs to be considered under speculation.

    Source: 1,2

