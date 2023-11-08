2024 KTM 250 Duke Review: In Pictures
By Kingshuk Dutta
1 mins read
08-Nov-23 12:49 PM IST
Highlights
- The KTM 250 Duke is the highest-selling 250 cc bike in India
- For 2024, it gets substantial updates to the engine and features
- Its price stays the same at Rs. 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom)
The KTM 250 Duke has always been an entertaining quarter-litre bike and Bajaj says that there has been a ten-fold growth in the sales of the 250 Duke since it was first launched in 2017. With average monthly sales of 1100-1200 units, it is the highest selling 250 cc bike in India, among other models like the Suzuki Gixxer 250, Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Bajaj Dominar 250 and the likes.
Also Read: 2024 KTM 250 Duke Review: Fast & Entertaining Quarter-Litre Bike
The new 249 cc engine gets solid updates and new components too. It gets a revised head along with a larger airbox and an updated gearbox. The power and torque go up by 1 bhp and 1 Nm, respectively. So now, the engine makes 30.57 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm.
After 4,000 rpm is when the bike comes alive. 4,000 rpm onwards, the bike pulls cleanly even in the 5th gear and has good sprinting capability. But the pull at the bottom end could have been better. A spot of bother is the vibrations between 4,500 to 5,500 rpm. that’s where you will be riding the bike the most.
Also Read: 2024 KTM 390 Duke Review: Orange Fever
The 250 Duke uses the same hollow hub alloy wheels from the 390 Duke. The kerb weight of the motorcycle is reduced by a solid 8 kg, with a 1.1 kg reduction in unsprung mass, which leads to better control and better agility.
The ride is a little stiff but the handling is at par with the 390 Duke. The WP Apex 43 mm upside down big piston fork gets a bump up in travel from 142 mm to 151 mm. Ground clearance also goes up from 151 mm to 176 mm, thanks to the re-positioned monoshock.
It is easy to filter through traffic on the new 250 Duke. In terms of handling, the 250 Duke is in line with other KTMs. It feels precise and engaging, giving good confidence to the rider while cornering.
In terms of features, the 250 Duke gets a decent upgrade. There’s a 5-inch LCD screen which gets Bluetooth connectivity, and the readouts are legible. Like the 390, the 250 gets supermoto ABS, which means the ABS can be disconnected to the rear wheel, giving more control to slide the motorcycle around and have fun while at it.
The off-set monoshock makes an appearance on the 250 Duke as well.
The design on the 250 Duke is similar to that of the 390 Duke, looking sharp and edgy, having the same fuel tank with exaggerated extensions. The headlight unit is similar to that of the new 390 as well. Overall, it looks and feels as menacing as a KTM should.
The new 250 Duke is priced at Rs. 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom), which is the same as before. No change in prices but a definite upgrade in terms of performance and features. It is an easy motorcycle to recommend if you do not want to splurge on something like the 390 Duke or something in that range. It is a fast, fluid, entertaining bike.
