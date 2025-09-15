Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Launched In India At Rs 28.99 Lakh

Honda has reintroduced its flagship supersport, the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, to the Indian market, this time in full-blown top-spec ‘SP’ variant. Priced at Rs 28.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the Fireblade SP has been developed with extensive input from Honda Racing Corporation and the moniker makes it back to our shores after being eliminated a few years back.

The Fireblade SP is powered by a 1,000 cc inline four-cylinder engine with a semi-cam gear train, tuned to deliver 214.5 bhp at 14,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 12,000 rpm. It features a higher compression ratio, revised valve timing, a lighter crankshaft and connecting rods, and a shorter primary drive. The setup is complemented by a 4-2-1 exhaust system that flows into a lightweight Akrapovic muffler.

The electronics suite offers multiple power modes, nine levels of traction control, three stages of engine braking, 3-levles for ABS, wheelie control, and more. All rider aids are managed and displayed through a five-inch TFT screen.

Suspension duties are handled by Ohlins Smart Electronic Control units at both ends. Braking is managed by twin 330 mm front discs with Brembo Stylema R radial-mount four-piston calipers, along with a 220 mm rear disc paired with a two-piston Brembo caliper. The Fireblade SP rolls on 17-inch wheels, shod with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres.



The Fireblade SP has a 1,455 mm wheelbase and a seat height of 830 mm. It tips the scales at 201 kg (kerb) and carries a 16.5-litre fuel tank. Ground clearance stands at 115 mm.

