Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Launched In India At Rs 28.99 Lakh
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on September 15, 2025
Highlights
- CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP launched in India
- Makes 214.5 bhp and 113 Nm of torque
- Offered in a single Grand Prix red pain
Honda has reintroduced its flagship supersport, the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, to the Indian market, this time in full-blown top-spec ‘SP’ variant. Priced at Rs 28.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the Fireblade SP has been developed with extensive input from Honda Racing Corporation and the moniker makes it back to our shores after being eliminated a few years back.
Also Read: Honda Africa Twin Recalled In India Over Wiring Issue
The Fireblade SP is powered by a 1,000 cc inline four-cylinder engine with a semi-cam gear train, tuned to deliver 214.5 bhp at 14,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 12,000 rpm. It features a higher compression ratio, revised valve timing, a lighter crankshaft and connecting rods, and a shorter primary drive. The setup is complemented by a 4-2-1 exhaust system that flows into a lightweight Akrapovic muffler.
The electronics suite offers multiple power modes, nine levels of traction control, three stages of engine braking, 3-levles for ABS, wheelie control, and more. All rider aids are managed and displayed through a five-inch TFT screen.
Also Read: GST 2.0 Effect: Honda Bikes, Scooters Get Cheaper By Up To Rs 18,887
Suspension duties are handled by Ohlins Smart Electronic Control units at both ends. Braking is managed by twin 330 mm front discs with Brembo Stylema R radial-mount four-piston calipers, along with a 220 mm rear disc paired with a two-piston Brembo caliper. The Fireblade SP rolls on 17-inch wheels, shod with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres.
The Fireblade SP has a 1,455 mm wheelbase and a seat height of 830 mm. It tips the scales at 201 kg (kerb) and carries a 16.5-litre fuel tank. Ground clearance stands at 115 mm.
