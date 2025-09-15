HomeNews & Reviews
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Launched In India At Rs 28.99 Lakh

The Fireblade arrives in India once again, this time in the full-blown SP trim.
By car&bike Team

2 mins read

Published on September 15, 2025

Highlights

  • CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP launched in India
  • Makes 214.5 bhp and 113 Nm of torque
  • Offered in a single Grand Prix red pain

Honda has reintroduced its flagship supersport, the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, to the Indian market, this time in full-blown top-spec ‘SP’ variant. Priced at Rs 28.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the Fireblade SP has been developed with extensive input from Honda Racing Corporation and the moniker makes it back to our shores after being eliminated a few years back. 

 

Also Read: Honda Africa Twin Recalled In India Over Wiring Issue
 honda cbr1000rr r fireblade sp launched in india at rs 2899 lakh 1
The Fireblade SP is powered by a 1,000 cc inline four-cylinder engine with a semi-cam gear train, tuned to deliver 214.5 bhp at 14,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 12,000 rpm. It features a higher compression ratio, revised valve timing, a lighter crankshaft and connecting rods, and a shorter primary drive. The setup is complemented by a 4-2-1 exhaust system that flows into a lightweight Akrapovic muffler.

 

The electronics suite offers multiple power modes, nine levels of traction control, three stages of engine braking, 3-levles for ABS, wheelie control, and more. All rider aids are managed and displayed through a five-inch TFT screen.

 

Also Read: GST 2.0 Effect: Honda Bikes, Scooters Get Cheaper By Up To Rs 18,887

honda cbr1000rr r fireblade sp launched in india at rs 2899 lakh 2

Suspension duties are handled by Ohlins Smart Electronic Control units at both ends. Braking is managed by twin 330 mm front discs with Brembo Stylema R radial-mount four-piston calipers, along with a 220 mm rear disc paired with a two-piston Brembo caliper. The Fireblade SP rolls on 17-inch wheels, shod with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres. 
 
The Fireblade SP has a 1,455 mm wheelbase and a seat height of 830 mm. It tips the scales at 201 kg (kerb) and carries a 16.5-litre fuel tank. Ground clearance stands at 115 mm.
 

  • The CB750 Hornet is the newest street naked offering that locks horns with the Triumph Trident 660.
    Honda CB750 Hornet Vs Triumph Trident 660: Specifications Comparison
  • Here’s a look at the top 10 fastest production motorcycles in 2025, featuring models from supercharged bikes to electric superbikes.
    Top 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025
  • The legacy Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has taken 76 years to cross this milestone spanning a journey that began way back in 1949.
    Honda Crosses The Big Milestone Of Making 500 Million Motorcycles Globally
  • The X-ADV 750 is an adventure-focused maxi-scooter which gets a 745 cc parallel-twin engine, making it the most powerful petrol-powered scooter on sale in India.
    Honda X-ADV 750 Launched In India At Rs 11.90 Lakh
  • The manufacturer mentioned that the plant will be functional by 2028, and that products built at the facility will also be exported to overseas markets
    Honda Motorcycles To Build New EV Production Facility In India

  • Maruti’s new Creta-rivalling SUV goes on sale alongside the Grand Vitara and will be available solely at Arena dealerships.
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris Launched At Rs 10.50 Lakh
  • The Fireblade arrives in India once again, this time in the full-blown SP trim.
    Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Launched In India At Rs 28.99 Lakh
  • The crash test was conducted under the ‘Safer Cars for India programme,’ and as per the Global NCAP report, the new Victoris has been awarded 5 stars for both adult and child occupant protection.
    New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Gets 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
  • Updated design draws inspiration from VW’s latest SUVs on sale in global markets.
    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spied Testing In India; Previews Updated Design
  • The Meteor 350 now comes equipped with a slipper clutch, and its pricing has been reduced following the revised GST rates.
    2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched At Rs 1.96 Lakh
  • The G 310 RR is the second BMW two-wheeler to benefit from the revised GST, with the first being the C 400 GT scooter.
    GST 2.0: BMW G 310 RR Prices Slashed By Rs 24,000, Now Priced At Rs 2.81 Lakh
  • The 160 Duke is KTM’s entry-level motorcycle in the Indian market.
    KTM 160 Duke: In Pictures
  • Royal Enfield’s 350cc range has received price cuts of up to Rs 19,665, whereas the 450cc and 650cc models now come at a higher cost
    GST 2.0: Royal Enfield Classic 350, Hunter Prices Slashed; Himalayan, Super Meteor Pricier By Up To Rs 29,500
  • The C 400 GT runs on a 350cc engine, just enough to qualify for the lower GST bracket.
    GST 2.0 Effect: BMW C 400 GT Gets Rs 92,000 Price Cut, Now Priced At Rs 10.83 Lakh
  • Honda recalls Africa Twin motorcycles made between 2019-2025 in India. Free part replacements start January 2026 at BigWing dealerships.
    Honda Africa Twin Recalled In India Over Wiring Issue

