Ather Energy Now Has 700 Experience Centres Across India

Ather Energy, one of India’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers, has expanded its dealership network to over 700 Experience Centres across India. According to the company, over the past year, it has added over 350 new Experience Centres, effectively doubling its retail network from 351 centres as of March 31, 2025. Ather says the rapid expansion has played a key role in driving Ather’s growth across markets.

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In March 2026, the company has reported vahaan data with Ather’s national market share rising to 18.7 per cent. The company attributes the growth to the success of the Ather Rizta, Ather’s first family scooter, which has sold over 2.8 lakh units since its launch in April 2024. The Rizta, Ather says, has significantly expanded the brand’s reach into new customer segments and unlocked demand in newer markets. Parallelly, consistent demand for the Ather 450 performance series has also contributed to the brand’s consistent growth across regions.

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In March 2026, the company announced that it had crossed 500 authorised service centres across India. Ather Energy was the first two-wheeler brand in India to establish a dedicated fast-charging network, the Ather Grid, which has grown to over 4,357 fast-charging and neighbourhood charging points globally as of December 31, 2025.

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In FY26, Ather says its retail expansion has been strategically focussed on Middle India and Rest of India, enabling faster scale-up and gains in these markets. At the same time, the company continues to strengthen its presence in South India while expanding into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.