Hero MotoCorp To Invest Additional Rs. 1,000 Crore in Ather Energy

Hero MotoCorp has announced an additional investment of Rs. 1,000 crore in electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy. According to a regulatory filing by Hero MotoCorp, the investment will be made by subscribing to equity shares or other eligible securities. Hero MotoCorp already owns 29.48 per cent stake in Ather Energy and is the largest stakeholder in the Bengaluru-based EV company.

Also Read: Ather EL01 Electric Scooter Spotted On Test

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How Long Will the Investment Take?

The investment is subject to necessary approvals, including those from Ather’s board and shareholders. According to Hero MotoCorp, the transaction, which will be made entirely in cash, is expected to be completed within 15 days of Ather receiving the last of the required approvals.

Also Read: Ather EL01 To Debut In Production Form On August 29

Ather Energy will organise the fourth edition of the brand’s community day on August 29, 2026. The company has announced that it will launch its new electric scooter, based on the all-new EL platform. The production model is expected to be similar to the EL01 concept which was showcased at the Ather Community Day event in 2025.

Also Read: Ather Achieves 5 Lakh Production Milestone

Also Read: Ather Rolls Out Voice Command Functionality For Its Electric Scooters

How Much Investment Does Hero Have in Ather Energy?

Hero MotoCorp has been one of the first investors in Ather Energy, even before the company launched its first product range in the 450 series. Hero currently also has its own electric two-wheeler vertical, under the Vida brand.

However, even before producing its own electric two-wheelers, Hero had initially invested Rs. 205 crore in Ather Energy as early as 2016. Over the years, Hero has participated in almost every major funding round in Ather Energy. With the latest Rs. 1,000 crore investment, Hero’s cumulative investment in Ather Energy has crossed Rs. 2,400 crore.