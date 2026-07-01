Ather 450X Overtones Series Launched; Gets Faster Charging & New Colours

Ather Energy has launched the Ather 450X Overtones Series, an updated 450X with three new dual-tone colours, updated software as well as promising quicker charging. The Ather 450X Overtones are available in three new colourways – Still White, Space Grey and Lunar Grey, and features new safety features, voice commands while retaining the same underpinnings.

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The 450X is still available in single-tone colour options, and the new colourways will cost Rs. 1,000 more, bringing the total available colour options to seven, including the dual-tone colours. The Ather 450X continues with features such as Auto Hold, Magic Twist and Multi-Mode Traction Control, along with the Infinite Cruise feature.

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The Atherstack 7 software platform has also been introduced which offers a long list of safety features including CrashAlert, ParkSafe and LockSafe. The software also introduces ‘Voice on Ather’ allowing riders to use voice commands to navigate, locate charging stations and control key vehicle functions such as display brightness.

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As part of the update, Ather has introduced a new 900W charger as standard on the 450X, which will replace the 700W unit. The company says the new charger should reduce charging time by up to 30 per cent.

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Prices for Ather Energy's flagship electric scooter with the 126 km range version, begin at Rs. 1.52 lakh (Ex-showroom Bengaluru) for the single-tone colour options, while the new dual-tone colour options in the 450X Overtones Series cost Rs. 1.53 lakh (Ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

Prices for the higher range (162 km) version cost Rs. 10,500 additional, and opting for the AtherStack Pro package, which unlocks more features cost an additional Rs. 24,500.