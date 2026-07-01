Fifth-Gen BMW X5 Debuts With ICE, Hybrid, EV & FCEV Powertrains
- X5 to initially go on sale with six-cylinder petrol & diesel engine options
- PHEV and EV to go on sale globally in early 2027
- Exterior & interior design in line with the new iX3
BMW’s fifth-gen X5 has made its global debut, with the SUV for the first time in its lifetime being offered with all-electric and hydrogen powertrain options. The new X5 adopts BMW’s Neue Klasse design language both inside and out, with the overall looks not that far out from the new iX3. Where the X5 stands out, however, is in the powertrain department, where the standard petrol and diesel SUV has been joined by an all-new iX5 EV for the first time and a new iX5 Hydrogen that will join the line-up in the coming years.
Also read: New-Gen BMW X5 Teased Ahead Of Global Debut Tomorrow
BMW X5: Design & Styling
Starting with the styling, the X5 follows BMW’s Neue Klasse design we first saw with the iX3. The basic design is unchanged with angular headlamps – with X-shaped DRLs – neatly combining with a black-finished panel flowing into a narrow BMW kidney grille with illuminated surround. The bumper features a prominent central intake and slim side vents. The taut surfacing of the iX3 also carries over to the new X5 in profile, though unlike its smaller sibling, BMW has forgone traditional door handles in its entirety, with small tabs at the B- and C-pillars acting as the door handles.
Also Read: BMW M Concept Neue Klasse Revealed; Previews Electric M3
At the rear, the X5 again gets a different interpretation of the iX3 design with unique tail lamp internals and different bumper designs based on the variant.
BMW X5: Interior
Inside too, the new X5 adopts the new interior we saw with the iX3 and i3 with a slim edge-to-edge panoramic display at the base of the windshield, angular 17.9-inch central touchscreen and a 14.6-inch passenger screen. The X5 also gets the new BMW steering with vertical spokes and multi-function switches.
Also Read: Manual-Only BMW M3 CS Revealed
On the feature front, the X5 gets tech such as a panoramic glass roof, Bowers & Wilkins sound system, powered front seats with ventilation and massage functions, soft close door and four-zone climate control depending on the spec.
BMW X5: Powertrain
Moving to the powertrain, the X5 will go on sale in global markets in 40 petrol and 40d diesel spec with 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder engines under the hood. The petrol mill is good for 294 kW and 540 Nm while diesel pushes out 210 kW and 650 Nm. Both units are paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and feature 48V mild hybrid tech.
Moving up the range, buyers get the option for plug-in hybrid powertrains in 50e and M60e spec. Both feature a straight-six turbo-petrol mill under the hood. In the 50e, it develops 230 kW and 450 Nm and is paired with a 145 kW and 280 Nm electric motor to offer a peak output of 360 kW and 700 Nm. The M60e ups the engine power to 313 kW and 540 Nm, taking total power up to 450 kW and 800 Nm. Both use a 26.5 kWh battery pack offering an EV-only range of up to 102 km.
Also Read: BMW iX3, i3 Long Wheelbase Unveiled In China
Rounding out the initial range is the iX5 60 EV developing a peak 425 kW and 805 Nm from a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain. It comes paired with a 141 kWh battery, giving the EV a range of up to 845 km. The EV supports up to 460 kW DC fast charging, allowing for a 10-80 per cent charge in 23 minutes. The EV also supports up to 22 kW AC charging.
Rounding out the powertrain options in the future will be the iX5 Hydrogen, featuring a fuel cell electric powertrain co-developed with Toyota. Interestingly, the iX5 FCEV will feature a unique underbody hydrogen storage system with the storage tanks sitting in the place occupied by the battery pack in the iX5 EV.
Also Read: BMW Vision Alpina GT Concept Revealed; Previews Alpina’s Upmarket Push
BMW X5: Market Launch
The new X5 will go on sale in international markets by late November, with the plug-in hybrid and all-electric variants joining the lineup in early 2027. As for the Indian market, the new X5 could make its way here sometime in 2027. The FCEV is expected to go on sale in 2028.
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