BYD Cars Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 1 Lakh
- BYD increases prices on select EV variants from July 1, 2026
- Atto 3, Seal and Sealion 7 among models affected
- Certain Atto 3 and eMAX 7 variants remain unaffected
BYD India has announced a price hike across select variants in its electric passenger vehicle portfolio, with the revised prices coming into effect from today, July 1, 2026. The increase ranges between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh, depending on the model and variant.
Also Read: BYD Seal U To Be Brand’s First PHEV For India; Launch Later This Year
The latest revision affects select variants of the BYD Atto 3 compact SUV, Sealion 7 SUV and Seal sedan, while certain variants of the Atto 3 and eMAX 7 MPV remain unchanged. This comes barely two months after the company raised prices by up to three per cent across its range in May 2026. According to BYD, the latest increase has been driven by higher input costs, inflation and network expansion in the country.
|BYD Models
|Revised Price Range (ex-showroom)
|Atto 3
|Rs 24.99 lakh – Rs 34.49 lakh
|eMAX7
|Rs 26.90 lakh – Rs 29.90 lakh
|Sealion 7
|Rs 49.90 lakh – Rs 55.90 lakh
|Seal
|Rs 41.50 lakh – Rs 53.65 lakh
Commenting on the hike, Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles Business at BYD India, said, "BYD India has witnessed an encouraging customer response across its electric passenger vehicle portfolio." He added that the company continues to invest in technology, customer experience and network expansion.
Also Read: BYD's Ti7 Is Another Defender-Inspired Plug-In Hybrid SUV
Alongside the price revision, BYD has also introduced a new eMAX 7 Comfort variant, priced at Rs 27.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The new version gets the larger 71.8 kWh battery pack with 485 km of range (MIDC).
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