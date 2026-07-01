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BYD eMax 7 Comfort Launched At Rs 27.90 Lakh

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Jul 01, 2026, 07:02 PM
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BYD eMax 7 Comfort Launched At Rs 27.90 Lakh
Key Highlights
  • New Comfort trim gets larger 71.8 kWh battery
  • Available in 6- & 7-seater configuration
  • Offers MIDC range of 485 km

BYD has updated the eMax 7 MPV with a new mid-spec Comfort trim priced at Rs 27.90 lakh for the 6-seater and Rs 28.30 lakh for the 7-seater. The new variant gets the larger 71.8 kWh battery from the Superior trim, while electric motor power is in line with the entry Premium trim – 161 bhp and 310 Nm. In terms of range, BYD claims an MIDC range of 485 km for the variant.

Also read: BYD Cars Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 1 Lakh

BYD e Max 7

In terms of features, the new Comfort trim gets all the features offered in the lower-spec Premium variant. This means you get features such as power adjustable and folding wing mirrors, a rear wiper, synthetic leather upholstery, 5-inch TFT instrument display, 6-way adjustable driver seat, 12.8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, all LED lighting, dynamic rear turn signals, keyless entry and go and auto AC.

Also Read: BYD Seal U To Be Brand’s First PHEV For India; Launch Later This Year

BYD e Max 7 1

On the safety front, the variant packs in features such as 6 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring, ABS, ESC, traction control, 360-degree cameras and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Also Read: BYD's Ti7 Is Another Defender-Inspired Plug-In Hybrid SUV

As for charging, the new variant supports up to 115 kW DC fast charging alongside up to 7kW AC charging.

All prices ex-showroom.

# BYD# BYD India# BYD eMax 7# BYD eMAX 7# BYD eMax 7 new variant# Cars

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