MG Hector Hawk EV To Offer Over 500 Km Range

We now have a claimed range figure for JSW-MG’s upcoming electric SUV based on the ADAPT architecture: 500+ km. New images of the SUV, expected to be called the Hector Hawk, have surfaced, showing it decked out in a body wrap with an expected range figure printed on the side. Full powertrain details remain under wraps, though it looks increasingly likely that the Hector Hawk EV will get the same powertrain as its global sibling, featuring a 69.2 kWh battery that gives the three-row SUV a claimed range of 530 km.

Also read: MG Hector Hawk EV Leaked Ahead Of India Launch





The new Hector Hawk EV will be the first of two ‘new energy vehicles’ to launch in India this fiscal year, with the second expected to be a plug-in hybrid derivative of the SUV. In terms of rivals, the Hector Hawk EV is expected to go up against the popular Mahindra XEV 9S, though the latter, on paper, does offer the advantage in terms of larger battery pack options - 70 kWh and 79 kWh as well as claimed range figures of over 600 km.



Also read: MG Hector Hawk 7-Seat Electric SUV Teased Ahead Of August 26 Debut



The electric SUV, pre-bookings for which are currently open, was recently spied sans camouflage on public roads, which provided us with an up-close look at the design. Compared to its global compatriot, the Wuling Starlight 560, the SUV for India gets a revised grille featuring a lighting strip and an illuminated MG logo at the centre, along with new alloy wheel designs. The remainder of the design is virtually unchanged. Inside, MG has confirmed a three-row layout for the EV, with the dashboard set to feature a pair of screens - a large central touchscreen and a binacle-less digital instrument cluster.



Also Read: MG Hector Hawk (Wuling Eksion) India Launch Confirmed For August 26

The Hector Hawk EV will be launched in India on August 26, with prices expected to start in the Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom) range.