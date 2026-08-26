MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Specifications Compared

JSW MG Motor India has entered the three-row electric SUV space with the new Hector Tomahawk EV. It uses the brand's new ADAPT platform and goes up against the Mahindra XEV 9S, which offers a wider choice of battery packs and power outputs.

While both SUVs are similar in size and offer three-row seating, there are some clear differences between them. The MG has a longer wheelbase and more ground clearance, while the Mahindra offers more powerful motors, bigger battery options and a higher claimed range. Here's how the two compare on paper.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Dimensions

Dimension MG Hector Tomahawk EV Mahindra XEV 9S Difference Length 4,745mm 4,737mm MG is 8mm longer Width 1,850mm 1,900mm XEV 9S is 50mm wider Height 1,770mm 1,747mm MG is 23mm taller Wheelbase 2,810mm 2,762mm MG has 48mm more Ground clearance 230mm 205mm MG has 25mm more

The two SUVs are almost identical in length, with only 8mm separating them. The MG, however, has a 48mm longer wheelbase, while the Mahindra is 50mm wider. The Tomahawk EV is also 23mm taller. Ground clearance is another area where the MG has an advantage. At 230mm, it sits 25mm higher off the ground than the XEV 9S, which has 205mm of clearance.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Powertrain

MG Hector Tomahawk EV Mahindra XEV 9S Difference Battery 69.2kWh 59kWh / 70kWh / 79kWh XEV 9S offers options Motor power 150kW (204bhp) 170kW (231bhp) / 180kW (245bhp) / 210kW (286bhp) XEV 9S is more powerful Torque 310Nm 380Nm XEV 9S has 70Nm more Drive FWD RWD Different drivetrain layouts Claimed range 517km 521km / 600km / 679km XEV 9S offers a higher maximum

The powertrain is where the two SUVs differ significantly. The Tomahawk EV gets a 69.2 kWh battery and a 150 kW (204 bhp) synchronous motor, producing 310 Nm. It sends power to the front wheels and has a claimed range of 517 km.

The XEV 9S offers 59 kWh, 70 kWh and 79 kWh battery options, depending on the variant. Its motor outputs range from 170 kW (231 bhp) to 210kW (286 bhp), with 380 Nm of torque. The 9S gets an RWD drivetrain.

The Mahindra also has the higher claimed range figures. The 59 kWh version is rated at 521 km, while the 70 kWh version gets a claimed 600 km range. The 79 kWh version goes up to 679 km.

So, while the MG has a single powertrain configuration, the XEV 9S gives buyers considerably more choice, including the option of a larger battery and more powerful motor.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Charging

Charging detail MG Hector Tomahawk EV Mahindra XEV 9S Difference Charging standard CCS2 CCS2 Same AC charger 7.4kW 7.2kW / 11.2kW XEV 9S offers a higher-power AC option AC charging time ~12.5 hours (10-100%) 6-8 hours with 11.2kW / 8.7-11.7 hours with 7.2kW XEV 9S can charge faster on 11.2kW DC fast charging 90kW NA - DC charging time ~35 minutes (30-80%) NA -

Both electric cars use the CCS2 charging standard. The MG supports a 7.4 kW AC charger and takes around 12.5 hours for a 10-100 per cent charge. On a 90 kW DC fast charger, the company claims 35 minutes for a 30-80 per cent charge.

The XEV 9S gets 7.2 kW and 11.2 kW AC wall-charger options. Depending on the battery pack, a full charge takes 6-8 hours with the 11.2kW charger or 8.7-11.7 hours with the 7.2kW charger.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Seating and practicality

MG Hector Tomahawk EV Mahindra XEV 9S Difference Seating 5- or 7-seat 6- or 7-seat Different seating configurations Boot with third row folded 528 litres 527 litres Almost identical Frunk - 150 litres XEV 9S gets additional front storage

The Tomahawk EV is available in five- and seven-seat configurations, while the XEV 9S comes as either a seven-seater or a six-seater with captain seats in the second row.



There is barely anything between the two when it comes to luggage space with the third row folded. The MG offers 528 litres, compared with 527 litres for the Mahindra. The XEV 9S does, however, get a 150-litre frunk, which i missing in the MG.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Price

MG Hector Tomahawk EV Mahindra XEV 9S Difference Price range Rs 19.50 lakh - Rs 23.50 lakh Rs 20.65 lakh - Rs 30.15 lakh MG starts Rs 1.15 lakh lower and is Rs 6.65 lakh cheaper at the top end

All prices ex-showroom

The MG has a clear edge over here. The Hector Tomahawk EV starts at Rs 19.50 lakh, which is Rs 1.15 lakh less than the XEV 9S's starting price of Rs 20.65 lakh.

At the other end of the range, the difference becomes much larger. The top-end Tomahawk EV costs Rs 23.50 lakh, while the XEV 9S goes up to Rs 30.15 lakh which is a Rs 6.65 lakh difference. The Mahindra's wider price range reflects its larger selection of battery and powertrain combinations.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Mahindra XEV 9S: USPs

The two three-row EVs take different routes. The Tomahawk EV is the more affordable option, has a longer wheelbase, 25mm more ground clearance and offers both five- and seven-seat layouts. Its 69.2 kWh battery gives it a claimed 517 km range.

The XEV 9S, meanwhile, offers more flexibility in terms of powertrain. Its three battery options, up to 286 bhp and a claimed range of up to 679 km give it an advantage on the performance and range front. It also gets a 150-litre frunk and a six-seat option with captain seats.