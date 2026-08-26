SMK Typhoon Gets 4-Star SHARP Safety Rating; Priced From Rs 5,200

The SMK Typhoon has received a four-star safety rating from SHARP, the UK's independent helmet assessment programme. Tested in August 2026, the result gives SMK an important third-party safety assessment for a helmet that is already on sale in India, with prices starting at Rs 5,200.

Unlike basic homologation tests, SHARP assesses helmets that have already met the mandatory safety standards required for sale in the UK. It then subjects them to additional impact testing and awards a rating between one and five stars. Importantly, the test samples are purchased through normal retail channels, rather than being specially supplied by the manufacturer.

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According to SHARP's test data, the Typhoon recorded particularly strong results at the lowest 6m/s impact speed, with high performance across the tested areas of the shell. At the higher 7.5m/s and 8.5m/s impact speeds, performance varied across different zones, although the front and rear sections continued to deliver strong results.

SMK says the four-star result makes it the first Indian helmet manufacturer to achieve a four-star SHARP rating. The result is significant as Indian helmet brands increasingly compete in markets beyond the country's entry-level segment.

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The Typhoon uses SMK's Energy Impact Resistant Thermoplastic (EIRT) shell construction, along with multiple shell sizes and a multi-density EPS liner. Depending on the shell size, the helmet weighs around 1,575g to 1,675g, with a stated tolerance of 50g. The helmet uses a quick-release buckle for the retention system and is available through SMK's authorised dealers and online channels in India.