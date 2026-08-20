Axor MX Carbon Off-Road Helmet Launched At Rs 20,000

Axor, the premium helmet brand from Vega Auto, has launched the MX Carbon, a lightweight off-road helmet priced at ₹20,000. Weighing approximately 1,050 grams in the large shell size, it is aimed at riders who want to reduce helmet weight without compromising on safety certifications.

The helmet uses a carbon-fibre shell, with Axor claiming that careful optimisation of the shell construction and manufacturing process has helped keep the weight down. It is available in three shell sizes, with the smaller shells expected to weigh around 50 grams less.

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The MX Carbon is manufactured at Vega Auto's facility in Belagavi, Karnataka. The company says it has invested around ₹2 crore in its composite manufacturing capabilities, while its composite division now has three times the production capacity it had in 2020.

Despite its lightweight construction, the MX Carbon meets ECE 22.06, DOT and ISI certification standards, allowing it to be sold across markets with different homologation requirements. Axor says the helmet is currently its first product developed as part of a broader lightweight-engineering programme.

The company plans to apply its experience with carbon fibre and composite manufacturing to future helmet platforms. For now, the MX Carbon serves as Axor's lightweight off-road offering, combining a carbon shell, low weight and multi-market safety certification at a ₹20,000 price point.