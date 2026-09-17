Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Gets New Parachute White Colour

Royal Enfield's Flying Flea electric mobility brand has introduced a new colour option for its first electric motorcycle, the C6. Called Parachute White, the new colourways joins the existing Flea Green and Storm Black options. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 2.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

The new Parachute White finish gives the C6 a predominantly white body, contrasted by black elements around the battery and other components. Blue detailing on the motorcycle, including the seat and handlebar grips, adds another contrasting element to the design. Apart from the new shade, there are no mechanical or feature changes on the motorcycle.

The Flying Flea C6 continues to use a 3.91 kWh battery paired with a 15.4 kW electric motor. The motorcycle has a claimed IDC range of 154 km and a top speed of 115 kmph. The C6 comes with a 3.5-inch circular TFT display, connected technology and a distinctive girder-style front fork, which contributes as a key part of its design.