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Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Accessory Prices Announced

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Sep 11, 2026, 06:41 PM
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Accessory Prices Announced
Highlights
  • Adventure Panniers cost Rs 29,250, making them the costliest accessory
  • Accessories offered worth over Rs 80,000 straight from the factory
  • Includes top box, touring mirrors and seats, protective guards and more

Royal Enfield has rolled out prices for the complete range of factory accessories for the Himalayan 440. The catalogue covers styling, protection and touring equipment, with prices starting at Rs 730 and going up to Rs 29,250. The Himalayan 440 was launched in India recently at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.29 lakh. The Master Cylinder Guard is the most affordable accessory at Rs 730, while the Adventure Panniers sit at the other end of the list at Rs 29,250.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Launched At Rs 2.29 Lakh; Gets strengthened Chassis, 443cc Engine

RE-Himalayan-440-Accessory-Prices

Himalayan 440: Styling Accessories

The Himalayan 440 gets several options for owners looking to personalise the motorcycle. The Tapered Mirrors cost Rs 4,650, while the Round Mirrors are priced at Rs 4,500. The motorcycle can also be equipped with black touring seats for the rider and passenger, priced at Rs 1,995 and Rs 1,351 respectively. A silver or black Oil Filler Cap is available for Rs 1,070.

Himalayan 440: Protective Accessories

The protection range includes the Master Cylinder Guard at Rs 730 and the Oil Cooler Guard at Rs 1,250. There are three engine guard options as well. The Compact Engine Guards cost Rs 1,450, the Large Engine Guards are priced at Rs 1,650, while the Adventure Engine Guards cost Rs 4,650. The Engine Guard Sliders are available for Rs 1,010.

Himalayan 440: Touring and Convenience Accessories

In typical ADV fashion, Royal Enfield is also offering an Adventure Top Box priced at Rs 22,750. The waterproof inner bag costs Rs 2,630, while the Top Box Rear Rack and Adventure Top Box Mount are priced at Rs 3,900 and Rs 2,420, respectively. The larger luggage option is the Adventure Panniers, which cost Rs 29,250. Their waterproof inner bags are priced at Rs 2,950, while the Pannier Rails cost Rs 3,750.

Himalayan 440: Fully Accessorised Price

If all accessories are added to the Himalayan 440, the total accessory bill comes to Rs 81,156. Adding that to the motorcycle's Rs 2.29 lakh ex-showroom price takes the fully accessorised Himalayan 440 to Rs 3.10 lakh.

AccessoryPrice
Master Cylinder Guard – Silver/BlackRs 730
Black Engine Guard SlidersRs 1,010
Oil Filler Cap – Silver/BlackRs 1,070
Oil Cooler Guard – Silver/BlackRs 1,250
Black Compact Engine GuardsRs 1,450
Black Large Engine GuardsRs 1,650
Black Touring Passenger SeatRs 1,351
Black Touring Rider SeatRs 1,995
Silver Adventure Top Box MountRs 2,420
Top Box Waterproof Inner BagRs 2,630
Adventure Waterproof Inner Bags – BlackRs 2,950
Black Adventure Pannier RailsRs 3,750
Black Top Box Rear RackRs 3,900
Round Mirrors – BlackRs 4,500
Tapered Mirrors – BlackRs 4,650
Black Adventure Engine GuardsRs 4,650
Adventure Top Box – Black/SilverRs 22,750
Black/Silver Adventure PanniersRs 29,250
# Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Accessory Prices# Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Accessories# Royal Enfield Himalayan 440# Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Accessories Revealed# Himalayan 440# RE Himalayan 440# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Himalayan# Bikes# Two Wheelers
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 440
Royal Enfield Himalayan 440
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