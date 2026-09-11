Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Accessory Prices Announced
- Adventure Panniers cost Rs 29,250, making them the costliest accessory
- Accessories offered worth over Rs 80,000 straight from the factory
- Includes top box, touring mirrors and seats, protective guards and more
Royal Enfield has rolled out prices for the complete range of factory accessories for the Himalayan 440. The catalogue covers styling, protection and touring equipment, with prices starting at Rs 730 and going up to Rs 29,250. The Himalayan 440 was launched in India recently at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.29 lakh. The Master Cylinder Guard is the most affordable accessory at Rs 730, while the Adventure Panniers sit at the other end of the list at Rs 29,250.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Launched At Rs 2.29 Lakh; Gets strengthened Chassis, 443cc Engine
Himalayan 440: Styling Accessories
The Himalayan 440 gets several options for owners looking to personalise the motorcycle. The Tapered Mirrors cost Rs 4,650, while the Round Mirrors are priced at Rs 4,500. The motorcycle can also be equipped with black touring seats for the rider and passenger, priced at Rs 1,995 and Rs 1,351 respectively. A silver or black Oil Filler Cap is available for Rs 1,070.
Himalayan 440: Protective Accessories
The protection range includes the Master Cylinder Guard at Rs 730 and the Oil Cooler Guard at Rs 1,250. There are three engine guard options as well. The Compact Engine Guards cost Rs 1,450, the Large Engine Guards are priced at Rs 1,650, while the Adventure Engine Guards cost Rs 4,650. The Engine Guard Sliders are available for Rs 1,010.
Himalayan 440: Touring and Convenience Accessories
In typical ADV fashion, Royal Enfield is also offering an Adventure Top Box priced at Rs 22,750. The waterproof inner bag costs Rs 2,630, while the Top Box Rear Rack and Adventure Top Box Mount are priced at Rs 3,900 and Rs 2,420, respectively. The larger luggage option is the Adventure Panniers, which cost Rs 29,250. Their waterproof inner bags are priced at Rs 2,950, while the Pannier Rails cost Rs 3,750.
Himalayan 440: Fully Accessorised Price
If all accessories are added to the Himalayan 440, the total accessory bill comes to Rs 81,156. Adding that to the motorcycle's Rs 2.29 lakh ex-showroom price takes the fully accessorised Himalayan 440 to Rs 3.10 lakh.
|Accessory
|Price
|Master Cylinder Guard – Silver/Black
|Rs 730
|Black Engine Guard Sliders
|Rs 1,010
|Oil Filler Cap – Silver/Black
|Rs 1,070
|Oil Cooler Guard – Silver/Black
|Rs 1,250
|Black Compact Engine Guards
|Rs 1,450
|Black Large Engine Guards
|Rs 1,650
|Black Touring Passenger Seat
|Rs 1,351
|Black Touring Rider Seat
|Rs 1,995
|Silver Adventure Top Box Mount
|Rs 2,420
|Top Box Waterproof Inner Bag
|Rs 2,630
|Adventure Waterproof Inner Bags – Black
|Rs 2,950
|Black Adventure Pannier Rails
|Rs 3,750
|Black Top Box Rear Rack
|Rs 3,900
|Round Mirrors – Black
|Rs 4,500
|Tapered Mirrors – Black
|Rs 4,650
|Black Adventure Engine Guards
|Rs 4,650
|Adventure Top Box – Black/Silver
|Rs 22,750
|Black/Silver Adventure Panniers
|Rs 29,250
Related News
Learn more about
Popular Models
- Royal Enfield
Hunter 350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.38 - 1.7 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Classic 350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.87 - 2.24 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Interceptor 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 - 3.66 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Bullet 350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.63 - 2.08 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Super Meteor 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 4.03 - 4.37 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Continental GT 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.58 - 3.88 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Meteor 350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.99 - 2.23 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Flying Flea C6Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.79 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Goan Classic 350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.24 - 2.26 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Guerrilla 450Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.49 - 2.72 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Himalayan 440Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.29 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Himalayan 450Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.06 - 3.37 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Classic 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.65 - 3.79 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Bullet 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.65 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Scram 440Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.23 - 2.31 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Shotgun 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.98 - 5.75 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Bear 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.75 - 3.98 Lakh
Latest Cars
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
- Honda
ZR-VEx-Showroom Price₹ 47.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
BrezzaEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.4 - 13.71 Lakh
- Kia
Syros EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.5 - 20 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-22
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-09-23
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-29
- Porsche New Cayenne ElectricExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-30
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-30
- Volvo EX90Expected Price₹ 1.2 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-15
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-21
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- Skoda New SlaviaExpected Price₹ 10 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-20
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Sep 11, 2026Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Accessory Prices AnnouncedPrices for the accessories start at Rs 730 and go up to Rs 29,250.1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Sep 11, 2026BMW 7 Series, i7 Facelift Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 1.95 CroreThe facelifted 7 Series and i7 will be locally assembled at BMW Group’s Chennai plant, making India only the second country after Germany to produce the i7.5 mins read
- car&bike Team | Sep 11, 2026New Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer Leaked Ahead Of LaunchThe next-generation Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer has been spotted ahead of its official debut, revealing a redesigned front end and what appears to be a new front-facing radar system.1 min read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Sep 11, 2026Kia Carens CNG, Carens Clavis CNG Bookings OpenKia India has commenced pre-bookings for the CNG versions of the Carens and Carens Clavis. Both models will be offered with a 60-litre CNG tank, while prices are yet to be announced.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Sep 10, 2026Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Full Prices Revealed: Tops Out At Rs 9.99 LakhPrices start at Rs 5.99 lakh with the Baleno offered in five key trim levels.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Sep 10, 2026Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric India Launch By End-2026; Bookings Open In OctoberThe GLC Electric will be locally assembled in India.2 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Sep 10, 2026Mahindra XEV 9S Review: 3 Reasons To Buy It, And 3 Reasons To AvoidEveryone keeps telling me that the Mahindra XEV 9S is not the electric XUV 7XO. I disagree.1 min read
- Shams Raza Naqvi | Sep 8, 20262026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Review: Heart Matters, Or Does It?The updated Maruti Suzuki Baleno is here and it gets some significant changes some of which have got the opinion divided. We drive it.7 mins read
- Abhishek Nigam | Sep 7, 2026Simple Wave First Ride Review: Space, Pace And More SpaceThe Simple Wave is here to rewrite the rules of the family EV scooter segment. We scoot around to tell you whether it will create waves or not!7 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Sep 4, 20262026 Ducati Monster V2 Review: Raising The BarWith the fifth iteration, the Ducati Monster gets a lighter chassis, a new 890cc V2 engine, sophisticated electronics and tweaks to the suspension, all to make the 2026 version so compelling.7 mins read
- Shams Raza Naqvi | Sep 4, 20262026 Lexus ES 350h And Lexus ES 500e Review: Luxury Meets CapabilityWe got behind the wheels of the new Lexus ES twins which were launched in India earlier this year. Which one suits you more? Lets find out1 min read