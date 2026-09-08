Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: Top Five Highlights

Royal Enfield has brought back the Himalayan nameplate in a new avatar with the Himalayan 440. Based on the Scram 440 platform, the new motorcycle combines the newer 443cc engine and chassis with styling and hardware that are closer to the discontinued Himalayan 411. Here are the five key things you need to know.

1. Same 443cc Engine As The Scram 440

Powering the Himalayan 440 is the 443cc, air/oil-cooled single-cylinder engine from the Scram 440. It produces 25.4 bhp at 6,250 rpm and 34 Nm at 4,000 rpm, with a six-speed gearbox.

Compared to the Himalayan 411, the new motorcycle gets a modest increase in both power and torque, while the additional sixth gear should make highway riding more relaxed.

2. Bigger Brakes With Switchable Rear ABS

The Himalayan 440 gets a 300mm front disc and 240mm rear disc, with larger-piston calipers than the outgoing Himalayan 411. Royal Enfield says this setup is intended to offer improved braking feel and feedback.

Dual-channel ABS is standard, while the rear ABS can be switched off using a button on the left-hand switchgear. This should be useful when riding on loose surfaces and trails.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Launched At Rs 2.29 Lakh

3. Simpler Console With Tripper Navigation

The Himalayan 440 moves away from the 411's distinctive multi-element instrument cluster. Instead, it gets a semi-digital console with an analogue speedometer and a digital display.

The display provides information such as fuel level, clock, trip and odometer readings, while a separate Tripper navigation module provides turn-by-turn directions. However, the new setup does without the tachometer and compass that were available on the Himalayan 411.

4. Strengthened Chassis And Sub-Frame

The motorcycle uses a strengthened version of the Himalayan platform, building on the frame updates introduced to the Himalayan in 2023.

Royal Enfield has also reinforced the sub-frame and used a different grade of steel to increase its load-carrying capability. The motorcycle can support up to 10 kg in the top box, making it better suited to touring with luggage.

5. Priced At Rs 2.29 Lakh

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 is priced at Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in three colour options: Mustang Brown, Sela Black and Nelong White.

The new Himalayan 440 effectively sits between the Scram 440 and the Himalayan 450 in Royal Enfield's adventure lineup, offering a simpler and more accessible alternative to the larger Himalayan 450.