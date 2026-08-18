Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition Launched At Rs 2.11 Lakh

Royal Enfield has announced the launch of the new ‘Classic 350 Gorkha Edition’, priced from Rs. 2.11 lakh. Based on the standard Classic 350, the special edition draws inspiration from the Indian Army’s Gorkha Regiment. To distinguish it from the standard motorcycle, it gets a new Gorkha Green colourway, which is exclusive to this edition.

To mark its significance, it gets the legendary crossed Khukris insignia on the tank and side panels. The fuel tank also features a ‘Gorkha Edition’ sticker.

Feature-wise, the bike remains unchanged and continues to offer the same semi-digital instrument cluster. However, the Tripper pod is not offered as standard.

On the powertrain front, it gets the same engine as the standard Classic 350. The 350cc, J-Series, single-cylinder engine produces 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of maximum torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox, along with an assist and slipper clutch.

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Royal Enfield has also introduced the Gorkha Collection, a range of apparel and accessories inspired by the Gorkha Regiment. The collection includes dual-certified Jet and Quest helmets, high-ankle distressed leather boots, multifunctional headgear, lifestyle apparel, and collectibles.